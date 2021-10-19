5 things learned from WWE legend Paul Heyman's Sportskeeda interview

Paul Heyman is arguably the greatest manager in WWE history.

Heyman has guided and managed an incredible array of talent throughout his Hall of Fame career.

The mad scientist has been an "advocate" for a record six WWE Champions during his career. Names managed by Heyman include Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, The Big Show, Kurt Angle and CM Punk.

The former ECW mastermind has most recently served as the "special counsel" to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Friday Night SmackDown. With Heyman in his corner, Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over 400 consecutive days.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino recently sat down with Paul Heyman for an in-depth interview.

A variety of topics were discussed in the interview, including the current state of affairs on Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns' upcoming clash against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, and much more.

Let's take a closer look at five things learned from Paul Heyman's Sportskeeda interview.

#5 Paul Heyman states that the entire WWE locker room is jealous of Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Since returning at SummerSlam last year, Roman Reigns has dominated Friday Night SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief captured the Universal Championship just seven days after his return and hasn't looked back since.

According to Heyman, Roman Reigns has become the single biggest star in sports and sports entertainment. So the entire WWE locker room, including Brock Lesnar, has become jelous of the current Universal Champion:

"Brock Lesnar, up in Canada, in Saskatchewan. In the wilderness, eating what he kills. Feeding his family with his prey, comes back to WWE. Why? Why didn't he go to UFC? Why did he come back to WWE? Why did he come back to SmackDown? Because he was specifically looking for Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns is the single biggest star in sports and sports entertainment. And that's what I noticed now about the locker room, is that everyone is jealous and envious of Roman Reigns." said Paul Heyman

