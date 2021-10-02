It's time to 'acknowledge' that Roman Reigns is the best that he's ever been

There were times when Roman Reigns seemed to be a round peg in a square hole. No matter how hard WWE tried to make him 'fit' into the role of being their main guy, nothing ever seemed to work.

Until now! Reigns has reached a level we've never seen from him before.

For years, WWE attempted just about everything in the world to make Roman Reigns fit into their jigsaw puzzle of stardom. They tried to make him comical like his cousin The Rock and also tried to force him down our throats as an unstoppable ass-kicker.

For a long time, the promotion resisted the urge to turn him heel, despite the fact that the WWE Universe had already turned on him in spite of himself.

Roman Reigns floundered as a traditional babyface

Reigns was lampooned for some silly promos that he cut in an effort to become a character that basically mimicked his cousin, The Rock.

And in what should have been one of the crowning achievements of his career - defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania four years ago - he was nearly booed out of the building the next night on RAW.

In an almost ironic turn of events, fans hated Reigns when he tried to be the 'good guy'... but now they respect him as WWE's top villain. Only in the crazy world of pro wrestling do we see a turn of events like this.

Roman Reigns is one of the greatest heels we've seen in pro wrestling for quite a while

At 6'3" and 270 pounds, Reigns possesses an explosiveness and agility that defies his size. Despite the fact that he's not a technical wizard, Reigns makes the best use of his pure ability. He's a once-in-a-lifetime talent.

Combine that with his movie star good looks, and he's an easy guy to be jealous of and hate. The fact that he traded in his boy-next-door image for the arrogant heel has been a transition of brilliance.

After years of stops and starts, The Tribal Chief has hit his stride as a performer.

He's now passed one year as the WWE Universal Champion. And at just 36 years of age, he still has plenty of miles left on his odometer to add to his ultimate legacy. There's no doubt that someday, Reigns will go down as one of the greatest performers in the promotion's history.

No one can be sure what will happen when he faces Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The matches on those shows have always seemed to have crazy finishes.

But one thing is for certain: Reigns has excelled in role as a heel champion. People who once doubted that he could be 'the guy' have to eat a little bit of crow now because he has proven that he is the one and only franchise of WWE.

After years of being hounded by fickle fans and booed for ridiculous reasons, Roman Reigns has finally proven that he is the elite superstar that everyone knew he could be all along.

So... Acknowlege him.

