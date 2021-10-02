WWE Hall of Famer jokes about showing up on SmackDown to confront Brock Lesnar

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Brock Lesnar sent a stern warning to Roman Reigns. But WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has now claimed that he might show up on SmackDown and confront Lesnar to take his flannel back from The Beast Incarnate.

Brock Lesnar showed up wearing a red check flannel shirt on SmackDown, almost similar to what Foley used to wear on WWE TV. The former General Manager of RAW was seen wearing a similar shirt while he was the GM on the red brand a few years ago.

Taking to Twitter, Foley wrote that he was thinking about showing up on SmackDown to take his flannel back from Brock Lesnar.

"Thinking about showing up at #SmackDown to take my flannel back from Brock! #WrestleMania #FlannelVsFlannel," said Mick Foley.

In the first segment of this week's SmackDown, Brock Lesnar got the upper hand in terms of momentum against The Tribal Chief. The Beast Incarnate made his way out to confront Reigns but was caught with a few good solid right hands by the Universal Champion.

However, Lesnar fought back and took out Reigns with a few German Suplexes. This led to The Usos making their way out to the ring, but Jimmy and Jey were on the receiving end of an F5 each.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns is set for a huge showdown at Crown Jewel

At this year's WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. The Beast Incarnate was out of WWE for some time but quickly got himself inserted into the Universal Title picture when he made his return at this year's SummerSlam.

Also Read

Upon his comeback in Las Vegas, Brock Lesnar confronted The Tribal Chief, following his victory over John Cena. This pretty much hinted that WWE was leading towards a Universal Championship match between the two rivals.

Crown Jewel is set to take place on October 21st in Saudi Arabia. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns will be one of the talking points heading into the PPV.

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone get you in the mood for the WWE Draft. Click here for more.

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. Will Brock Lesnar win the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel? Yes No 2 votes so far