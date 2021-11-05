Roman Reigns sends a very interesting message in honor of Diwali 2021

Roman Reigns has sent out a message during this year's Diwali celebrations. Taking to Twitter, the WWE Universal Champion quoted a tweet asking the WWE Universe to once again acknowledge their Tribal Chief.

The WWE Universal Champion lastly concluded his tweet by wishing everyone a Happy Diwali.

Check out Roman Reigns' tweet below:

Roman Reigns' incredible run as the WWE Universal Champion so far

Roman Reigns has been absolutely unstoppable as the WWE Universal Champion. During his current reign, Reigns has overcome several challengers and has successfully defended his title on multiple occasions already.

However, The Tribal Chief's latest title defense was arguably the biggest so far. At Crown Jewel 2021, Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against Brock Lesnar in an incredible match. The match also featured an outside interference from Paul Heyman, the former manager of Lesnar, who is now in Reigns' corner.

Eventually, it was The Usos who helped Reigns retain his title by taking out Lesnar during the match.

During his current run as the WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has successfully retained his strap against the likes of Daniel Bryan, Edge, Finn Balor, John Cena, and other notable superstars.

Roman Reigns is still a part of the SmackDown roster and during the 2021 Draft, he was retained by the blue brand. Moving forward, it will now be interesting to see which Superstar Roman Reigns will be feuding with now that he has gotten past The Beast Incarnate once already.

However, considering the controversial finish to the main event of Crown Jewel, a rematch between Reigns and Lesnar could very well be expected down the road. Especially knowing that The Beast Incarnate has caused havoc on SmackDown since failing to beat Reigns which also saw him get suspended by WWE officials.

