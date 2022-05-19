"If Dwayne Johnson wants to be embarrassed"- Paul Heyman lays down the challenge for The Rock (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns' counsel Paul Heyman would welcome a match between The Tribal Chief and The Rock in WWE.

There have been speculations about the dream match between The Great One and Roman ever since the latter returned to WWE as The Head of the Table. Reigns terrorized his cousins Jey and Jimmy Uso before the duo ultimately folded before him, which led many to believe that a feud with The Brahma Bull was imminent down the line.

Speaking about the dream match in an interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Paul Heyman had some strong words for The Great One. The legendary manager added that the feud between the two Samoan powerhouses would be a huge box office draw.

"It's up to Dwayne Johnson. If Dwayne Johnson wants to be embarrassed and humiliated and smashed in front of the entire world against Roman Reigns, he's welcome against The Tribal Chief. My goodness, what a box office that would be! Imagine the box office that could be driven by Roman Reigns versus Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in which you get to seeThe Tribal Chief smash The Rock,"- said Paul Heyman (from 4:26 to 4:48)

Check out the complete Paul Heyman interview below:

Roman Reigns recently teased the dream match Against The Rock at a Live Event

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in London a few backs as part of WWE's latest European tour.

After the match, Reigns addressed the crowd inside the O2 Arena where he mentioned his famous cousin offhandedly, saying:

"The Rock can get it too."

The Tribal Chief has been on the run since returning to WWE at SummerSlam 2020. He defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Unified WWE Universal Champion.

Roman has dominated the company for almost 2 years and is yet to be pinned since his return. The Head of the Table has overcome every hurdle on his path to glory and is always looking for a bigger challenge and there isn't a challenge more significant than a match against the iconic Dwayne Johnson.

