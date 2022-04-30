Watch: Roman Reigns sends a six-word message to The Rock at a recent WWE Live Event

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had some interesting words for The Rock at a WWE Live Event in London.

The company is currently on a European Tour. As part of the same, a live event was held at the O2 Arena in London on April 29. The main event of the night saw The Tribal Chief defend his titles against Drew McIntyre. The two had a great match, and Reigns came up victorious after a second spear.

Following the match, Roman Reigns thanked the fans for attending the show as the entire arena was chanting for him. At one point, a fan asked, "What about The Rock?" to which The Tribal Chief responded by saying, "Yeah, The Rock can get it too."

You can watch the video of the same below.

We might see Roman Reigns finally take on The Rock at WrestleMania 39

Ever since his heel turn in 2020 and the debut of the "Head of the Table" gimmick, fans have been wanting to see a dream clash between Roman Reigns and his real-life cousin, The Rock. However, for some or the other reason, this match hasn't happened yet.

Reports have suggested that WWE is planning to have the two finally face each other at WrestleMania 39, which is set to take place in Hollywood next year.

Dave Meltzer reported about the same, stating that the match is currently planned, and The Rock wants it too. However, WWE is aware that other commitments could also come in the way, so nothing is "etched in stone" yet.

"The belief is that Rock wants to do it. They believe that is probably main event, but they are all very aware that there are things that could get in the way and that might not happen, but the working idea is Roman Reigns against Rock for L.A. But, it is not etched in stone by any means. That’s been the plan for months, and months, and months, and nothing has changed. They’re of the opinion that he won’t back out and he really wants it, because time is running out on him," said Dave Meltzer.

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over 600 days now. At WrestleMania 38 earlier this month, he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE title and is now the Unified WWE Universal Champion.

Who do you think will be the one to finally dethrone him? Could it be The Rock? Sound off in the comments below.

