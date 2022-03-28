Update on The Rock's future with WWE - Reports

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently addressed The Rock's future with WWE and spoke about the former champion coming back for one last match.

The People's Champ is one of the most recognized figures in the world of pro-wrestling and Hollywood. Rock is the first-ever third-generation superstar in WWE and is a ten-time world champion. Since his clash with Cena back in 2013, he has made sporadic appearances in WWE.

Meltzer reported that The Brahma Bull is keen to face against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania next year. The veteran journalist also reported that the Hollywood megastar would be able to make it for one last match without his other commitments getting in the way.

Here's what Meltzer had to say:

"So the situation with The Rock is exactly what you’d think. The belief is that Rock wants to do it. They believe that is probably main event, but they are all very aware that there are things that could get in the way and that might not happen, but the working idea is Roman Reigns against Rock for L.A. But, it is not etched in stone by any means. That’s been the plan for months, and months, and months, and nothing has changed. They’re of the opinion that he won’t back out and he really wants it, because time is running out on him."

𝚁e𝚗e𝚐a𝚍e @Sawant316

The Rock vs Roman Reigns #SuperBowl venue is gonna get electrified next year for WrestleMania HollywoodThe Rock vs Roman Reigns #SuperBowl venue is gonna get electrified next year for WrestleMania HollywoodThe Rock vs Roman Reigns https://t.co/ZsG6Q0I1Gf

Survivor Series 2021 marked 25 years of The Rock in WWE

WWE commemorated Rock's 25th anniversary at Survivor Series 2021 and built the show around him. Rocky Maivia debuted in the same event back in 1996 at the historic Madison Square Garden.

The premium live event also featured a 25-man Battle Royal dedicated to the People's Champ, which was won by the colossal powerhouse, Omos. The Rock, however, could not make it to the event as it was reported that he was busy shooting overseas.

It will be interesting to see if The Great One does make a comeback to the squared circle one last time to face the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

