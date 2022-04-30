WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns added to WrestleMania Backlash title match; Top champion humiliated - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (April 29th, 2022)

SmackDown kicked off with the steel cage match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn.

WWE SmackDown Results (April 29th, 2022): Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn was hesitant while entering the cage but Drew McIntyre dragged him inside and slammed the door shut. Zayn was taking a beating right off the bat and was bounced off the steel cage wall.

He tried to escape by climbing out and McIntyre grabbed him in the corner but Zayn managed to hit a sunset flip powerbomb from the ropes.

After a break, Zayn got the Helluva Kick before trying to escape once more. McIntyre dragged him back in and hit a superplex from the corner. The Scottish Warrior got the Claymore in and picked up the win via pinfall.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn

Grade: B

Charlotte Flair was backstage on SmackDown and said that she will be the one to humiliate Ronda Rousey and not the other way around.

Happy Corbin was back with his show Happy Talk, but he was hosting it alone since the fallout with Madcap Moss. Corbin said that he 'made' Moss and was going to destroy him before asking for the Andre the Giant trophy that he stole from Moss to be brought into the ring.

Corbin was going to destroy the trophy to teach Moss a lesson, but the latter sneaked up behind him with a sledgehammer and attacked him.

Corbin was being tossed around and he took a spear in the corner before being sent outside the ring. Happy Corbin fled backstage while Madcap Moss celebrated with his trophy in the ring.

Ricochet (c) vs. Shanky - Intercontinental Championship match on SmackDown

Ricochet was taking a beating right off the bat and was locked in a submission move before being slammed onto the mat.

Shanky threw Ricochet into the ropes and the champion countered into a springboard crossbody for a near fall.

Jinder Mahal tried to interfere but failed before Ricochet reversed a big move in the center of the ring and rolled up Shanky for the sudden win!

Result: Ricochet def. Shanky to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Mahal and Shanky had a showdown in the ring and the latter walked off on The Modern Day Maharaja, leaving the former WWE Champion alone in the ring.

Grade: B-

Raquel Rodriguez was backstage and said that she will put on an unforgettable debut on SmackDown tonight.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Cat Cardoza on SmackDown

Raquel Rodriguez was set to face a local competitor named Cat Cardoza. She got some big moves leading up to a series of fallaway slams and a splash.

Rodriguez was sent into the corner by Cardoza, who got a knee strike in on the former NXT Women's Champion. Raquel Rodriguez countered a kick and lifted her opponent into the Chingona bomb before picking up the win.

Result: Raquel Rodriguez def. Cat Cardoza

Grade: B

RK-Bro and The Usos were out next on SmackDown for the title unification match contract signing. The two teams mouthed off at each other and Riddle said that he couldn't tell The Usos apart. Randy Orton called Jimmy Uso a little b*tch and a brawl broke out with The Usos going down in either corner.

Roman Reigns made his entrance and RK-Bro stopped beating up The Usos to get ready to fight The Tribal Chief but The Usos recovered and snuck up from behind and took them out. Reigns tore up the match contract before the fight ended up being three-on-two.

Drew McIntyre walked out to even up the numbers and he and Reigns stared each other down in the ring before continuing the brawl. McIntyre hit a belly-to-belly suplex before Reigns retreated backstage with his cousins.

Paul Heyman walked up to Adam Pearce backstage on SmackDown and said that Roman Roman was not happy. Heyman wanted Pearce to add Mcintyre and Reigns to the title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Pearce said that he could not do it before Heyman threatened to have him fired if he did not change the match.

Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi on SmackDown

Shayna Baszler got some big moves right off the bat and followed up with a suplex and a submission attempt.

Naomi was sent in the corner but she came back with a kick and caught Baszler from behind, only to take some elbow strikes.

Baszler reversed the grapple and tried for the finisher but Naomi blocked it. Naomi got some strikes and rolled Baszler up for the upset win.

Result: Naomi def. Shayna Baszler

Natalya rushed the ring after the match and attacked Naomi before Sasha Banks came in to defend her. Shayna Baszler and Natalya took the tag champions down and Nattie locked in the sharpshooter on Banks while Baszler stomped Naomi's shoulder out before they were done.

Grade: B

Backstage on SmackDown, Sheamus and Ridge Holland still hadn't found Butch and put some missing posters up.

We learned that the tag team title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash was officially changed to a six-man tag match.

Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland on SmackDown

Xavier Woods took some hits early on before sending Ridge Holland into the corner and then outside with a big DDT on the floor. Back after a break on SmackDown, Woods was caught in a submission hold but managed to break out of it.

Woods came back with some big strikes but took a spinebuster from Holland. Woods managed to get the Backwoods and rolled up Holland for the sudden win.

Result: Xavier Woods def. Ridge Holland

After the match, Sheamus wanted to show Holland how it was done and challenge Kofi Kingston to a match right away.

Grade: B-

Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus on SmackDown

The match was started during the commercials and Kofi Kingston took Sheamus to the outside for some big moves early on. Back in the ring, Kingston was still in control but he took the Irish Curse backbreaker, thrice in a row.

Kingston dodged the Brogue Kick but missed the SOS as well. He tried to get a top rope dive but was met with a knee strike before Sheamus got the pinfall.

Result: Sheamus def. Kofi Kingston

After the match, Sheamus went outside and attacked Xavier Woods before taking out a table at ringside. Ridge Holland hit the powerbomb on Woods through the table before they were done.

Grade: B-

We got chapter four of Lacey Evans' backstory before SmackDown moved on.

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair - Beat the Clock 'I Quit' challenge on SmackDown

Match 1: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

Charlotte Flair was out to watch the match from ringside and Shotzi left the ring right off the bat. Ronda Rousey chased her down and dragged her into the ring before dropping her on the apron. She got a big suplex before getting the ankle lock and made Shotzi quit at 1m:41s.

Charlotte Flair got in the ring next and congratulated Ronda Rousey before saying that this would be her last win for a while.

Match 2: Charlotte Flair vs. Aliyah

The clock was counting down this time around, The Queen got a big clothesline before taking a big slam from Aliyah as the clock went under a minute. Aliyah got a top rope crossbody before Flair locked in the figure eight leglock with less than ten seconds on the clock.

Charlotte Flair failed to beat the clock and Ronda Rousey won the Beat The Clock challenge over Flair.

Result: Ronda Rousey def. Charlotte Flair

After the match, Flair attacked the new timekeeper Drew Gulak and hit him with the ring bell after sending him into the ring.

Grade: B

Episode grade: B

We got the addition of Roman Reigns to the tag team title unification match at WrestleMania Backslash while Ronda Rousey picked up a big win tonight on SmackDown.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Kaushik Das