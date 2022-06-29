6 current superstars who are close to WWE Interim CEO Stephanie McMahon

A few current superstars are close to the new Interim WWE CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon.

Vince McMahon recently stepped back from his duties as Chairman and CEO of WWE. The company's Board of Directors later appointed McMahon's daughter Stephanie as Interim CEO and Chairwoman until the investigation concerning her father concluded.

Stephanie holds a close relationship with several current WWE Superstars and has expressed her love for a few of them in past interviews. Stephanie even hired one of these wrestlers herself a few years ago.

Here are six current WWE Superstars who are close to Stephanie McMahon.

#6. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has a strong bond with Stephanie McMahon

Being close to Ric Flair and his family, Stephanie McMahon developed a personal relationship with Ric's daughter Charlotte. The Billion Dollar Princess knew The Queen long before the latter pursued a wrestling career and joined WWE.

When Charlotte signed with Vince McMahon's company in 2012, Stephanie was one of her biggest supporters. During her appearance as a panelist on SPORTNET's Top Of Her Game in 2020, The Billion Dollar Princess spoke about her close relationship with Charlotte, disclosing that she was proud of her achievements:

"I've known Charlotte for a very, very, very long time and long before she ever got into WWE. And I think what I admire most about her is that she is truly herself. She is so strong, not just physically, but emotionally. (...) She's just so proud and true, and an incredibly gifted athlete with this huge heart. And she just loves unconditionally, and I have so much respect for her and who she is, and everything she [has] been through. She is a remarkable human being, and I'm proud to know her," she said.

Flair has been out of action since losing her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash last May. She recently tied the knot with former United States Champion and current AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

#5. Nikki A.S.H

In 2016, Nikki A.S.H signed with Vince McMahon's company after competing for a few years on the independent circuit. Since then, she has made several friends in WWE, including Sarah Schreiber, Rhea Ripley, and Natalya.

As they attended several events together, the 33-year-old also seems to have developed a close relationship with the current WWE Interim Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon. In January 2020, BT Sport's Twitter account posted a video of Stephanie and Nikki backstage. The two ladies shared a moment in which they appeared to be friends.

"It was good to see you. Thank you for everything," Stephanie said to Nikki.

The Billion Dollar Princess then turned to the camera to state that Nikki was WWE's number one ambassador. She also added that the Scottish superstar now belongs to America.

#4 & #3. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Nearly 12 years ago, Seth Rollins joined WWE. During his early days in the company, Rollins' attitude got him very close to getting fired by Triple H. However, The Architect later developed a close relationship with The Game and his wife, Stephanie McMahon.

Two years after making his main roster debut as a member of The Shield in 2012, Rollins turned on his teammates and joined Triple H and Stephanie's on-screen stable, The Authority.

In an interview with The Rack in 2015, The Architect spoke about his relationship with The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess, disclosing that they have helped him improve his game:

"Oh, they're phenomenal; two of the greatest minds in the history of our industry. You've got one, born and bred a McMahon so she knows all there is to know about what we do and she knows all the little tricks of the trade. She sees things from a completely different perspective, so you have that. On the other hand, you have 'The Cerebral Assassin', a man who's been WWE Champion multiple times, who is clearly the heir-apparent to the company itself and already running the ship for the most part. (...) If people have kept track over the past 6-8 months, they'll have noticed a lot of improvements in my game, at least I have, and a lot of that is due to having Triple H and Stephanie on my side, nurturing me all the way through," he explained. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, is also close to The Billion Dollar Princess. While Lynch was out of action during her pregnancy, Stephanie stated in an interview with Digital Spy that she missed her:

"I miss her dearly but I'm very excited for her and Seth Rollins and their baby on the way," Stephanie said.

In an interview with the Bill Simmons podcast, Stephanie also revealed that she had kept in touch with Big Time Becks throughout her pregnancy and afterward.

Lynch returned to action at last year's SummerSlam. She is currently active on Monday Night RAW. Her husband is also now on the RAW roster.

#2. Randy Orton

Randy Orton with Stephanie McMahon backstage

After spending a short period in the United States Marine Corps, Randy Orton decided to pursue a wrestling career. He signed with Vince McMahon's company in 2001 and made his main roster debut nearly a year later.

After joining Evolution in 2003, The Viper developed a close relationship with Triple H. He also seems to have become friends with The Game's wife and current WWE Interim Chairwoman, Stephanie McMahon.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Orton's WWE debut, Stephanie recently shared a backstage photo with The Viper on social media in which they seemed close. She also sent him a heartfelt message:

"From the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in @wwe history to now. Not many more can say they have had such a storied career and are still at the top of their game. Congratulations on an incredible 20 years, @randyorton!" she wrote.

Orton is now on the Monday Night RAW roster. He is currently out of action due to injury.

#1. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon are friends in real life

For several years, Stephanie McMahon expressed her desire to sign UFC legend Ronda Rousey to WWE. Rousey made an appearance at WrestleMania 31, during which she and The Rock confronted Stephanie and Triple H. Nearly three years later, Rousey finally made her official WWE debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble premium live event.

In an interview with The Kurt Angle Show, Rousey disclosed that her only request upon signing with WWE was to work with The Billion Dollar Princess. The company fulfilled Rousey's wish. In her in-ring debut, the UFC legend teamed up with Kurt Angle to defeat Stephanie and Triple H at WrestleMania 34.

In the same interview, Rousey also expressed her love for The Billion Dollar Princess:

"I just love her so much. She is the absolute best. I literally just grabbed her, and she was like this [screams], and you know, I was worried that I was hurting her. She is so good; it was so much fun. The best over-selling I've ever seen," Rousey added.

In 2019, Rousey went on a long hiatus. Nearly two years later, she announced her pregnancy. A few weeks before the 35-year-old became a mother, Stephanie expressed her admiration for the UFC legend in a tweet:

"The baddest woman on the planet @RondaRousey inspires me. 1st American woman to medal in Judo at Olympics, changed the face of MMA, advocates for mental health & equality, & most importantly, is unapologetically herself," she wrote.

Rousey gave birth to her first daughter last September. Less than four months later, she returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble premium live event. She is now the SmackDown Women's Champion.

