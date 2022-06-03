5 WWE Superstars who were attracted to Stephanie McMahon in real life

Over the past few years, several WWE Superstars have confessed to having crushes on some of their co-workers. Natalya Neidhart, for example, was attracted to her former colleague Fandango at one point. Liv Morgan also had a crush on John Cena.

Meanwhile, a few other former and current superstars found Stephanie McMahon attractive. One of these wrestlers revealed that he would have loved to date The Billion Dollar Princess.

Here are five WWE Superstars who were attracted to Stephanie McMahon in real life.

#5. Ken Anderson

Ken Anderson was attracted to Stephanie McMahon

Nearly 17 years ago, Ken Kennedy (FKA Mr. Kennedy) signed with Vince McMahon's company after competing for a while on the independent circuit. The 46-year-old spent about four years in WWE, during which time he won the United States Championship once. The company then released him from his contract in May 2009.

In an interview with YouShoot after leaving the company, Anderson spoke about Stephanie McMahon, revealing that he thought she was attractive even before he joined WWE:

"I just remember thinking that when I was there, and even before I got there, like Stephanie is gorgeous in person. Actually, she is a really beautiful woman, like naturally," he said. [4:04 - 4:12]

Anderson returned to the independent circuit after leaving WWE. He later joined IMPACT Wrestling, where he spent nearly six years before departing in 2016. He has since returned to the independent scene.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley

D-Von Dudley wanted to date Stephanie McMahon

After wrestling for three years in ECW, D-Von Dudley joined WWE in 1999. He spent six years as a regular competitor in Vince McMahon's company before leaving in 2005. The 49-year-old then spent several years in IMPACT Wrestling before returning to WWE in 2015.

Dudley has worked with Stephanie McMahon for many years. During his appearance on the Average Blokes Show last year, he admitted that he was attracted to The Billion Dollar Princess and wanted to date her:

"I've gone on record with WWE Ride Along that I admitted to my infatuation with this individual. And Bubba made fun of me during the entire ride along and the person I'm thinking about is Stephanie McMahon (...) I would have loved to have dated Stephanie McMahon. I am infatuated with Stephanie McMahon. She is beautiful inside and out, funny, charismatic. She is everything that I would think that a woman should be if I wasn't married," he said. (H/T: WWFOldSchool)

Although Dudley left the company in 2016, he returned later that same year. He is currently a backstage producer.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle and Stephanie McMahon were attracted to each other as friends

After joining Vince McMahon's company in 1998, Kurt Angle worked closely with Stephanie McMahon. The two even participated in a love-triangle storyline alongside Triple H in the early 2000s.

In an old interview, the Hall of Famer disclosed that he and McMahon had a mutual attraction. However, it was not a sexual one.

"Stephanie and I, it was funny. We didn't have an attraction like sexual attraction, we had a good friendship, and we were attracted to each other that way," he said. [0:09 - 0:26]

Angle and McMahon have shared the ring five times. They teamed up in three matches and faced each other in two other tag team matches. While The Billion Dollar Princess recently stepped away temporarily from her duties as Chief Brand Officer, the Hall of Famer retired from in-ring action in 2019.

#2. WWE EVP Triple H

While working together on the McMahon-Helmsley Era storyline in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Triple H became attracted to Stephanie McMahon. The Game then started hitting on The Billion Dollar Princess.

In an interview with Howard Stern, McMahon disclosed how Triple H flirted with her before the couple started dating:

"He would drop hints and I sort of wondered like is he hitting on me and then I thought no he can't be (...) Well, our storyline was that we were married and we took over the business and drove my dad out. And so like I would be sitting on his lap and things like that and he'd just say things. One time when I was standing around the ring, he sort of crawled around me, he was on the floor and he felt my leg. And I was like that's definitely flirtation. That's not [part of the script]. (...) It was a very touchy situation," she said. (H/T: WWFOldSchool)

Unlike the other entries on this list, Triple H dated McMahon. The couple kicked off their relationship in 2000. Three years later, they tied the knot. The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess now have three daughters.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella

In 2014, Brie Bella had a heated feud with Stephanie McMahon. The two ladies then squared off at SummerSlam that same year. After Nikki Bella betrayed her twin sister, The Billion Dollar Princess pinned Brie to earn the victory.

Although they were once enemies on-screen, Brie and McMahon had a good relationship in real life. In an interview with The Miami Herald, the former Divas Champion spoke about working with The Billion Dollar Princess, revealing that she had a girl crush on her:

"I have to say I have like a girl crush on her. She is just an amazing woman. She is so talented and with the way she is with all the charities to represent WWE. Then she can put that all aside, when she gets to that ring. It's just insane to me. I just really admire her, and it has been a lot of fun to work with her and learn from her. I've really enjoyed it," she said. (H/T: EWrestlingNews)

Brie Bella spent nearly nine years as a regular competitor in Vince McMahon's company. However, she decided to step away from in-ring competition in 2016. She is currently a WWE ambassador.

