6 WWE Superstars you may not know were legitimately attracted to their co-workers

A few former and current WWE Superstars were once attracted to some of their co-workers.

Several WWE Superstars have had crushes on their colleagues. Some of these wrestlers later acted upon their feelings and dated their co-workers. For example, Bianca Belair was attracted to Montez Ford when they first met in Vince McMahon's company. The two later dated for a while before tying the knot in 2018.

In this article, however, we'll be exploring a few other former and current superstars that were attracted to their co-workers, but never dated their crushes.

Here are six WWE Superstars you may not know were legitimately attracted to their co-workers.

#6. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya

In 2001, Natalya kicked off her relationship with TJ Wilson (FKA Tyson Kidd). The couple dated for 12 years before tying the knot in June 2013. They also appeared together on Total Divas, in which their wedding was featured in the first season.

On an episode of Total Divas, Natalya disclosed that she had a dream about Fandango. She also told Cameron that although she believes that Wilson is the one for her, she could still think other people are attractive.

"I don't know. Tell me if I'm crazy but everytime at work I see Fandango, he always just like, lately especially, he has been making like the time to talk to me and ask me how I'm doing. I don't want to get into it but let me tell you about it vaguely, briefly. I had a dream about him the other night and the dream that I had wasn't sexual. He like, he kissed me in the dream (...) I know TJ is the one and only person for me. But we can still think other people are attractive," she said. [0:35 - 1:23]

Fandango spent nearly 15 years in Vince McMahon's company. Nevertheless, the company released him from his contract last June. Meanwhile, Natalya is still an active competitor on SmackDown.

#5. Former Cruiserweight Champion Hornswoggle

Former Cruiserweight Champion Hornswoggle liked Renee Paquette

In 2006, Hornswoggle signed with Vince McMahon's company. He spent nearly a decade before WWE released him from his contract in May 2016. He has since made a few sporadic appearances.

During his time in the company, Hornswoggle worked with Renee Paquette (FKA Renee Young). The 36-year-old was a color commentator, presenter, and backstage interviewer in WWE between 2012 and 2020.

In an interview with YouShoot, a fan asked Hornswoggle which female he was attracted to in the locker room. The former Cruiserweight Champion then revealed that he liked Paquette.

In 2013, Paquette started a romantic relationship with Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose). The couple dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2017. The former color commentator is now a mother to a young daughter.

#4. Former United States Champion Ken Anderson

Ken Anderson was attracted to Stephanie McMahon

After competing for a few years in different promotions, Ken Anderson (FKA Mr. Kennedy) joined WWE in 2005. He spent nearly four years in Vince McMahon's company, during which time he won the United States Championship once. However, the company released him from his contract in May 2009.

In an interview with YouShoot, Anderson disclosed that he was attracted to Stephanie McMahon even before joining her father's company:

"I just remember thinking that when I was there, and even before I got there, like Stephanie is gorgeous in person. Actually, she is a really beautiful woman, like naturally" he said. [4:04 - 4:12]

Stephanie McMahon married Triple H in 2003, two years before Anderson signed with WWE. The couple now have three daughters. The Billion Dollar Princess recently announced that she has temporarily stepped away from her duties as Chief Brand Officer.

#3. Liv Morgan

Long before she joined Vince McMahon's company, Liv Morgan had a crush on John Cena. The 27-year-old developed feelings for The Leader of the Cenation when he adopted the Doctor of Thuganomics persona in the mid-2000s.

Several years later, Morgan spoke about her crush on the former WWE Champion in an interview with WWE Pop Question.

"I had a huge, huge, huge, huge, huge, huge, huge crush on John Cena. I thought he was the coolest ever. He came out with his backward hat, chain gang soldier. I was like, 'Me too, bro,'" she said. [0:40 - 0:55]

Morgan joined Cena in Vince McMahon's company in 2014. While she is currently a regular competitor on Monday Night RAW, the Leader of the Cenation is now a part-timer.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac

X-Pac thought Stacy Keibler was the most beautiful lady in the company

After spending three years in WWE, X-Pac (AKA Sean Waltman) left the company in 1996. However, he returned two years later to spend another four years in Vince McMahon's company before departing in 2002.

During his second run, the WWE Hall of Famer shared the locker room with Stacy Keibler. In an interview with YouShoot, X-Pac disclosed that he was attracted to the 2004 Babe of the Year.

"[Stacy Keibler is] f***ing hot. [Speechless?] yeah, we were pretty good friends and we had a lot of fun together. She is really cool man, really cool. (...) Honestly, like to me of all the girls, like people would put over Torrie Wilson and she's a pretty lady, but to me I didn't think anybody f***ing could hold a candle to Stacy Keibler," he said. [2:06- 2:47]

Keibler left Vince McMahon's company in 2006. She is currently married to American technology entrepreneur Jared Pobre. The couple now have three children.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall

Scott Hall had a crush on Mike McGuirk

In 1992, Scott Hall (FKA Razor Ramon) officially signed with WWE. At the time, Mike McGuirk also worked as a ring announcer in Vince McMahon's company. She joined WWE in 1986 and spent nearly eight years in the company before leaving in 1994.

In an interview with YouShoot, Hall revealed that he was attracted to McGuirk and even hit on her inside the ring:

"I had a big crush on Mike McGuirk. I used to hit on her in the ring. I would go in as Razor and get her in a corner and go 'look at this baby' and she worked with you real good. She's great," he said. [5:12 - 5:23]

Two years after McGuirk's departure, Hall left the company to join WCW in 1996. Although the Hall of Famer returned to WWE in February 2002, the company released him from his contract later that same year.

Following his departure, Hall competed in a few other promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling. He sadly passed away two months ago.

