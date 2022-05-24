A few current WWE Superstars were born between May 21 and June 20. Hence, they are Geminis.

All Geminis reportedly have a few common traits. According to Cosmopolitan, they are super-fast, super-smart, super-adaptable, and super-curious people. They are the social butterflies of the Zodiac, as Allure describes them.

Several Geminis have worked in WWE over the past few years, including Bryan Danielson, Bray Wyatt, and Mark Henry. A few others are still active competitors in Vince McMahon's company. In fact, one of them is now the face of WWE.

Here are 15 current WWE Superstars who are Geminis.

#15. NXT Tag Team Champion Elton Prince

Elton Prince celebrated his birthday two days ago

After competing for a few years on the independent circuit, Elton Prince joined Vince McMahon's company in 2020 alongside his Pretty Deadly partner Kit Wilson.

Nearly a year later, the two captured their first tag team gold when they defeated Gallus to become the NXT UK Tag Team Champions. Prince and his partner held the titles for 287 days before losing them to Moustache Mountain.

Last month, Pretty Deadly debuted on NXT 2.0. A week after their debut, Prince and Wilson captured the NXT Tag Team Titles after winning a Gauntlet match.

While Wilson was born in August, Prince was born on May 21, 1997, making him a Gemini.

#14. Shanky

Shanky joined the company several years ago

In 2015, Shanky kicked off his professional wrestling career, joining Continental Wrestling Entertainment. He later attended a couple of WWE tryouts before officially signing with the company in 2020.

Although he has been in WWE for nearly two years, Shanky is yet to make an impact. The Indian wrestler is currently active on SmackDown. He last competed about a month ago when he lost to Ricochet in an Intercontinental Championship match.

Like Elton Prince, Shanky is also a Gemini. He was born on June 19, 1991.

#13. Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson is yet to make his in-ring debut

Although he has made a few appearances on WWE television, Gable Steveson is yet to make his official in-ring debut.

The 21-year-old signed a contract with Vince McMahon's company last September. In October, the company assigned him to Monday Night RAW in the 2021 WWE Draft. Nevertheless, the WWE Universe is still waiting to see him perform inside the squared circle.

Steveson is the second-ever Olympic gold medalist to work in WWE, following Kurt Angle. While Angle is a Sagittarius, Steveson is a Gemini. He was born on May 31, 2000.

#12. Commander Azeez

Commander Azeez was born on May 26, 1988

In 2016, Commander Azeez signed with Vince McMahon's company. The 32-year-old then competed for a while on NXT and RAW Underground before joining forces with Apollo Crews in April 2021 on SmackDown. Later that same year, the two moved to Monday Night RAW in the WWE Draft.

Since October 2021, Azeez has only competed in a few bouts on RAW and Main Event. He and Crews recently lost to The Street Profits on Main Event.

While his partner Crews is a Leo, Commander Azeez is a Gemini. He was born on May 26, 1988. Azeez turns 33 next Thursday.

#11. Bayley

The Role Model is one of the biggest names on this list. She was born on June 15, 1989. Hence, Bayley is a Gemini. The former SmackDown Women's Champion will turn 33 next month.

Bayley has been out of action since July 2021 after suffering a torn ACL while training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for her match against Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank.

Due to her injury, Bayley did not get drafted in the 2021 WWE Draft. Hence, she is currently considered a free agent.

#10. Ridge Holland

Ridge Holland is now a member of Brawling Brutes

After spending nearly three years on NXT, Ridge Holland moved to SmackDown in the 2021 Draft. He later joined forces with Sheamus, becoming The Celtic Warrior's protégé.

In March 2022, Butch made his main roster debut, aligning himself with Sheamus and Holland. They recently revealed the new name for the group: Brawling Brutes.

While Butch is a Scorpio and Sheamus is an Aquarius, Holland is a Gemini. He was born on May 29, 1988. Next Sunday, he will celebrate his 34th birthday.

#9. Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan will turn 28 next month

Eight years ago, Liv Morgan fulfilled her dream of joining Vince McMahon's company. She competed for about three years on NXT before making her main roster debut as a member of The Riott Squad in 2017.

Although she is yet to win any titles, Morgan is currently one of the most popular female superstars on the roster. She is now active on Monday Night RAW.

Morgan was born on June 8, 1994, making her a Gemini. She will turn 28 next month.

#8. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre will turn 37 next month

After getting released from his contract in 2014, Drew McIntyre returned to WWE in 2017. His second run has been much more successful than his first. He is currently one of the biggest superstars on the roster.

The former WWE Champion is currently active on SmackDown. He is now feuding with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. At WrestleMania Backlash, The Scottish Warrior teamed up with RK-Bro to face The Bloodline. However, his team came up short.

McIntyre was born on June 6, 1985. Hence, he is a Gemini. The Scottish Warrior will turn 37 next month.

#7 & 6. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin

After competing for nearly two years on the independent circuit, Jacy Jayne officially signed with Vince McMahon's company in 2021. She has since been an active competitor on NXT 2.0. Meanwhile, Gigi Dolin also joined the company that same year.

Jayne and Dolin are currently members of Toxic Attraction alongside Mandy Rose. While Rose is now the NXT Women's Champion, Jayne and Dolin hold the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

Like they hold the titles together, Jayne and Dolin are also both Geminis. Jayne was born on June 2, 1996. She will celebrate her 26th birthday in 10 days. Meanwhile, Dolin was on June 5, 1997. She will turn 25 next month.

#5. AJ Styles

AJ Styles is currently feuding with The Judgement Day

Besides being one of the most talented superstars on the current roster, AJ Styles is also one of the most accomplished. He is a two-time WWE Champion, three-time United States Champion, a former Intercontinental Champion, and a former RAW Tag Team Champion.

The Phenomenal One is currently active on Monday Night RAW. He is now feuding with The Judgement Day stable led by Edge. Meanwhile, The Phenomenal One recently teamed up with Finn Balor to defeat Los Lotharios.

Styles is a Gemini. He was born on June 2, 1977. The 44-year-old's style in the ring perfectly fits Cosmopolitan's description of Geminis. He is super-fast, super-smart, and super-adaptable.

#4. Montez Ford

Montez Ford was born on May 31

After serving for a few years as a United States Marine, Montez Ford decided to pursue a professional wrestling career in Vince McMahon's company. He later joined forces with Angelo Dawkins to create The Street Profits.

The Street Profits is currently one of the most accomplished tag teams on the roster. They became the second-ever WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champions after winning the Tag Team Titles in NXT, RAW, and SmackDown.

While Dawkins is a Leo, his Street Profits partner is a Gemini. Ford was born on May 31, 1990. He will celebrate his 32nd birthday next week.

#3. Natalya

Natalya will turn 40 in four days

After competing on the independent circuit for a few years, Natalya signed her first contract with Vince McMahon's company in 2007. She has been an active WWE Superstar for nearly 15 years.

The Queen of Harts is currently on the SmackDown roster. She recently joined forces with Shayna Baszler to chase the Women's Tag Team Titles. They squared off against former Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi two weeks ago on SmackDown. However, they came up short.

While her partner is a Leo, Natalya is a Gemini. She was born on May 27, 1982. The Queen of Harts will turn 40 in four days.

#2. Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Seth Rollins will face Cody Rhodes at Hell in a Cell

Another top WWE Superstar on this list is Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The Architect is a four-time World Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, six-time RAW Tag Team Champion, a former NXT Champion, and United States Champion.

Rollins is active on Monday Night RAW. He is currently in a heated feud with Cody Rhodes. After losing twice to The American Nightmare at WrestleMania and WrestleMania: Backlash, Rollins will now try to get his revenge when he faces Rhodes at Hell in a Cell.

Before squaring off against Rhodes inside Hell in a Cell, The Architect will celebrate his 36th birthday on May 28. Hence, he is a Gemini.

#1. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns will celebrate his birthday on May 25

Roman Reigns is also a Gemini. The WWE Universal Champion was born on May 25, 1985. Hence, he will celebrate his 37th birthday next Wednesday.

Reigns has held the Universal Championship since August 2020, after defeating Braun Strowman and The Fiend at Payback. Last month, he beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to capture the WWE Championship and become the undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief recently helped his cousins The Usos defeat RK-Bro on SmackDown to capture the RAW Tag Team Titles and unify the SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Championships.

