11 current WWE Superstars whose siblings are wrestlers

Several current WWE Superstars' siblings are also in-ring competitors. While some have already hung up their boots, others are still active performers.

Many siblings have worked in Vince McMahon's company over the past few decades. Matt and Jeff Hardy are probably the most famous brothers in the company's history. Together, they won many tag team championships. Both have also won several individual titles.

Likewise, a few current superstars' siblings are also wrestlers. While some of these competitors recently joined their siblings in Vince McMahon's company, others are active in other promotions, including All Elite Wrestling.

Here are 11 current superstars whose siblings are wrestlers.

#11 & #10. WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Solo Sikoa

Rikishi's sons, Jimmy and Jey Uso, joined WWE in 2009. Over the past 13 years, the twin brothers have won seven tag team titles in Vince McMahon's company. They are currently the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The Usos' brother, Solo Sikoa, is also a professional wrestler. Rikishi's youngest son played college football before turning towards the squared circle. He kicked off his in-ring career in 2018 and competed for several independent promotions before signing with Vince McMahon's company last August.

Three months later, Sikoa made his NXT 2.0 debut, defeating Jeet Rama in just a minute and a half. After competing in nine matches, The Usos' younger brother is still undefeated in Vince McMahon's company.

Last Tuesday, Sikoa defeated Boa in a No Disqualification Falls Count Anywhere match on NXT 2.0.

#9. WWE Superstar Gable Steveson – Bobby Steveson

Last September, Gable Steveson signed a contract with Vince McMahon's company to become the second-ever Olympic gold medalist to work thereafter Kurt Angle.

In an interview with the official athletics website for the University of Minnesota Gophers, Gable disclosed that he dreamed of becoming a WWE Superstar since he was a child.

"This is a dream I’ve had since I was a kid. Everybody grew up watching WWE when they were young, I know I watched it. It’s just been a lifelong dream of mine," he said.

During the same interview, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that, as a child, he used to recreate finishing moves on the couches with his older brother, Bobby. The latter has also recently joined Vince McMahon's company.

Bobby, like his brother, wrestled for the University of Minnesota before joining the company. While Gable is yet to make his debut on Monday Night RAW, his older brother wrestles as Damon Kemp on NXT 2.0 and 205 Live.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh