What happened backstage after Tamina won her first women's title in WWE finally revealed - Reports

Tamina Snuka has been a WWE Superstar since 2010, and, surprisingly enough, it took her 11 years to win a major women's title in the company. Tamina has one reign with the 24/7 title, but we all know that doesn't count in the grand scheme of things.

The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka captured the Women's Tag Team Championship with Natalya on last week's episode of SmackDown. The initial reactions online and from people within WWE to their recent accomplishments have been wholly positive.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Tamina and Natalya were given a standing ovation backstage after the match. Many were particularly happy for Tamina, as the 43-year-old superstar had not tasted significant championship glory despite being a long-tenured WWE talent.

Several talents, both in and outside the WWE, were also very pleased for Natalya as the respected veteran won her third title in the promotion.

Here's what Meltzer noted:

"After the segment aired, many of the wrestlers were backstage giving the two of them a standing ovation, and in particular, people were very happy for Tamina in the company since she's never had a championship, and on social media, it seemed like a lot of talent both in the company and outside the company was very happy for Natalya."

Bruddah TJ you already know what you mean to ME AND to THE ENTIRE WOMENS DIVISION🙏🏽🥲Thank You for being you💙🤟🏽❤️ https://t.co/afjVrrDnkR pic.twitter.com/Z57I2pcmP5 — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) May 17, 2021

Why is WWE pushing Tamina?

As reported a few days ago by Dave Meltzer, WWE officials decided to push Tamina after fans chanted her name at WrestleMania 37.

The company backed her, and thankfully for the Samoan superstar, fans also followed suit. WWE created a storyline to facilitate a well-deserved title win for Tamina, and her immediate future does look pretty bright.

"Tamina's push came because the fans started chanting her name at WrestleMania, the one night, or the two nights that you actually have fans, and they (WWE) went with it. That was one of the stories at WrestleMania, was, cult reason or whatever, irony or whatever, the crowd got behind her, and the decision was made (to push her)," Meltzer revealed. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Tamina and Natalya will be hoping for some solid booking decisions from WWE during their Women's Tag Team Championship reign. What are your thoughts on the two veterans' latest achievements? Let us know in the comments section below.