Backstage reason for Tamina getting a push by WWE - Reports

WWE is pushing Tamina after the fan reaction that she got at WrestleMania 37, last month, as per a recent report. Fans chanted the veteran superstar's name during The Show of Shows, which is why she is getting a push.

Tamina has been a part of WWE for over a decade, having debuted in the company way back in 2010. The daughter of the legendary Jimmy Snuka was part of the Divas era and later part of the women's "Revolution" in WWE. She has been a part of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, as well as WWE's then developmental territory, FCW.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE decided to push her following fan reaction at WrestleMania 37. The crowd getting behind her resulted in WWE putting the Women's Tag Team Titles on her and Natalya.

“Tamina’s push came because the fans started chanting her name at WrestleMania, the one night, or the two nights that you actually have fans, and they (WWE) went with it. That was one of the stories at WrestleMania, was, cult reason or whatever, irony or whatever, the crowd got behind her and the decision was made (to push her)." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Tamina and Natalya's journey to the Women's Tag Team titles

At WrestleMania 37, Tamina and Natalya were part of the tag turmoil match on Night One of The Show of Shows. The winner of the match was scheduled to face the Women's Tag Team champions on the second night.

The duo won the match after Tamina landed the Superfly Splash on Liv Morgan. On Night Two of WrestleMania 37, Tamina and Natalya faced then Women's Tag Team champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, but were unsuccessful in winning the titles.

On this past week's SmackDown, Tamina and Natalya got another shot at the Championships, and this time they got the win.

This is the first Women's Tag Team title reign for both Superstars.

THANK YOU SO MUCH🤙🏽💙 ✨

We appreciate you always teaching and giving us opportunities to learn and grow! Truly GRATEFUL🤟🏽 https://t.co/Wsw5t7teHI — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) May 16, 2021