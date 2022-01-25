"One last shot" - Paige's brother undergoes transformation to pursue wrestling dream

The Knights are one of the UK's most famous wrestling families, with youngest daughter Paige being the clear standout due to her success in WWE.

However, her older brother Zak Bevis, who wrestles under the name Zak Zodiac, also tried out for the WWE in 2010 and has vowed to make one final attempt to make it in the United States as a wrestler, losing five stone (70 pounds) in his bid to do so.

Speaking to the Eastern Daily Press, Zodiac spoke of his family troubles, weight loss, and desire to make one last attempt at making it in the big time.

"At my lowest I was over 21 stone - I wasn't in a good way and my struggles with mental health cost me my wife and my children - who I have fought to get back. I have focused on training and am now 16 stone. After so long helping other people, I decided that this year it is my time and I am going to focus on reaching for the stars one last time," Zak said.

With an already strong fanbase due to his sister as well as his weight loss and mental rehabilitation, could this finally be Zak Zodiac's time to breakthrough?

Paige's brother appeared in Fighting With My Family

The former Divas Champion and her family's stories were immortalized on screen in Stephen Merchant's 2019 film 'Fighting With My Family.'

The movie tells the story of Paige's ascent to the top of WWE whilst also showing brother Zak's journey back to England after not getting signed alongside his sister.

Despite not having made it into the WWE back then, Zak Zodiac is confident he can follow in his sister's footsteps and breakthrough in the not-so-distant future.

