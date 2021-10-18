"One bump away from a wheelchair" - Former WWE writer advises Paige to stay retired (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo hopes speculation about Paige returning to wrestling turns out to be false.

The 29-year-old was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2018 due to a neck injury. Last week, Paige teased a possible return to the ring by posting a picture of her wrestling boots and Divas Championship on Twitter.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo discussed Bryan Danielson, Christian, Edge, and Sting’s decisions to reverse their retirements in recent years. Using those four men as an example, he advised Paige to stay retired.

“The fact that all of them decide to get back in that ring, Chris, when all it takes is one mistake, one miscalculation, one green guy, one bump taken wrong. Bro, you are one bump away from a wheelchair… if you’re lucky, if you’re lucky, one bump away. That’s how close you are,” Russo said.

Watch the video above to hear more of Vince Russo’s thoughts on Paige’s wrestling future.

Vince Russo on Paige’s success outside of wrestling

Earlier this month, leaked data revealed that Paige received $478,224 in Twitch payouts between September 2019 and September 2021.

Vince Russo thinks Paige should continue to focus on online streaming and forget about potentially returning to the ring one day.

“In this case, I don’t know what’s going through Paige’s mind, but here’s what would be going through my mind. ‘I was lucky, I was lucky [not to suffer even worse injuries in wrestling]. Do I want to roll the dice a second time when I don’t need to?’ That’s what I’d be weighing if I were her,” Russo said.

Paige was one of the most popular superstars in WWE between 2014 and 2018. She won two Divas Championships and competed at two WrestleManias during that time.

Also Read

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Paul Heyman hinted to Sportskeeda that someone may join Roman Reigns' stable. Click here for more.

Edited by Arvind Sriram