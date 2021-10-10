Who was Roman Reign’s brother Rosey?

Roman Reigns' brother, Matthew Tapunu'u Anoa'i, was known as Rosey to the professional wrestling industry. He performed in various promotions till 2017.

In 2001, Rosey joined WWE alongside his cousin Eddie Fatu. The pair went to Heartland Wrestling Association, where they formed a tag team, The Island Boyz. The duo captured the HWA Tag Team Championship by defeating the pair of Evan Karagias and Shannon Moore.

The duo debuted on RAW on July 22, 2002, as 3-Minute Warning. Then-RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff made the brothers his enforcers who gave beatdowns to several superstars.

After his run as a 3-Minute Warning, Rosey teamed up with The Hurricane when the latter saw "potential" in him. At Backlash 2005, the pair won the World Tag Team Championship, Rosey's only title accomplishment in WWE.

In 2006, WWE eventually let Rosey go from his contract. He then joined All Japan Pro Wrestling, with the name RO-Z. He debuted as a member of RO&D, ultimately betraying them to join the Voodoo Murders faction.

After his brief run in AJPW, Rosey competed on the Independent Circuit, including Great Championship Wrestling, BAW Championship Wrestling, and the Appalachian Wrestling Federation. He returned to the Heartland Wrestling Association.

What happened to Matthew Tapunu'u Anoa'i aka Rosey?

In January 2014, Rosey was hospitalized due to congestive heart failure and atrial fibrillation. Unfortunately, the former WWE World Tag Team Champion passed away in April 2017 in Pensacola, Florida.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns I love you Matt. I love you Matt.

The wrestling world, including Roman Reigns and the rest of the Anoa'i family, paid tribute to the late Rosey. The former WWE Superstar passed away ten days after his 47th birthday, and the reason for his death was due to congestive heart failure.

