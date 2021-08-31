The Usos' younger brother, son of former superstar amongst six new signings announced by WWE

WWE announced six new signings earlier today, and the latest batch of Performance Center recruits features some high-profile second-generation talent.

WWE confirmed that six athletes reported to the PC for training in Orlando, including Bobby Stevenson, Brady Booker, Ben Buchanan, Jessica Woynilko, Joshua Dawkins, and Joseph Fatu.

The most prominent name on the list is Joseph Fatu, the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso and son of the legendary Rikishi.

The Anoa'i family member has two years of professional wrestling experience. Like most of his Samoan brothers, Joseph Fatu also played football in college before turning towards the squared circle.

All eyes will be on the 6"2' Samoan wrestler's development as there is always the possibility of WWE fast-tracking him towards joining The Bloodline on SmackDown.

Former superstar Bull Buchanan's son, Gable Steveson's brother, and D-Von Dudley's trainee join WWE

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Bull Buchanan's son, Ben Buchanan, got picked up by the company, and the 20-year-old has a lot of hype surrounding his name for obvious reasons.

Standing at 6"4', Ben Buchanan enjoyed a dominant run as the Alabama State High School wrestling champion and was unbeaten during the 2019-20 season.

Bobby Steveson is another signing that will get a lot of attention online. The Minneapolis native is the brother of 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, another top prospect for Vince McMahon's company.

It is fascinating that Bobby shared the same alma mater as Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin as he wrestled for the University of Minnesota, whose Golden Gophers Wrestling team is known for consistently producing world-class grapplers.

(L to R) Joshua Dawkins, Joseph Fatu, Jessica Woynilko, Ben Buchanan, Bobby Steveson, and Brady Booker

The new class of talent got the finest performers from gymnastics, football, and amateur wrestling.

Brady Booker enters the world of wrestling from the college football arena. The 21-year-old former middle linebacker possesses an impressive physical frame, standing at 6'3" and weighing around 245 pounds, and he is also a pretty accurate archer.

D-Von Dudley continues to churn out well-trained performers at his wrestling school, and his latest trainee, Joshua Dawkins, also received a contract from WWE. Interestingly enough, the 23-year-old wrestler is the nephew of legendary NBA player Darryl "Chocolate Thunder" Dawkins, who sadly passed away in 2015.

The final recruit of the batch was mysteriously also the only female talent to have been onboarded into the WWE PC program, Jessica Woynilko.

The 21-year-old is a top-tier gymnast, bodybuilder, and CrossFit athlete with added specializations in tumbling and using the trampoline that she learned as a gymnast while on the 2016 US national team.

The latest signings clearly reflect the reported changes in WWE's hiring criteria. The company no longer seems to be on the hunt for wrestlers from the independent circuit, and the focus is to sign bigger and physically appealing athletes from different sports.

Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates the six recruits and wishes them all the best on their WWE journey.

