Vince McMahon has "personally" spoken to rumored WWE target

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has personally reached out to Olympic gold medalist and rumored WWE target, Gable Steveson. The American freestyle wrestler is weighing up his options after winning gold at Tokyo 2020.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Steveson stated that he has plenty of options ahead of him, one of which is WWE. The 21-year-old said Vince McMahon had reached out to him about possibly joining the pro wrestling company in the future.

"I haven't really thought about what's next. I told everybody I was going to come home and sit down for a little bit and just relax myself and just pick what's best for me and what's next," said Steveson about his future. "I could go for double gold in 2024, I could see Vince McMahon - who has reached out to me personally to go out there to do WWE. Or I could go see Dana White. I mean, even the [Minnesota] Vikings gave me a message. The options are open, my doors are open."

Steveson is a big fan of WWE and has stated that Roman Reigns is his favorite wrestler. He also said he would be a "Paul Heyman Guy" if he ever joins WWE in the future.

Bobby Lashley wants Gable Steveson in The Hurt Business if the Olympian joins WWE

Like Steveson, current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley also has an amateur wrestling background and had dreams of competing in the Olympics. Lashley invited Steveson to join The Hurt Business if he does make the switch to WWE.

"If he does come to WWE, the smartest way for him to do is give me a call and maybe we can get him into The Hurt Business and help his career," said Bobby Lashley.

Lashley believes Steveson will be in the "right place" if he joins The Hurt Business, promising him that he would be successful in the faction.

I will be at Summer Slam this week @WWE 👀 — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) August 17, 2021

Edited by Arvind Sriram