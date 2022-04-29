3 WWE Superstars that Liv Morgan has been romantically linked with in real life

Over the past few years, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has reportedly dated three of her colleagues.

Liv Morgan was a wrestling fan growing up and even had a crush on John Cena. However, she did not pursue a wrestling career until Triple H's trainer Joe Franco helped her get a tryout in WWE. In 2014, she signed a contract with Vince McMahon's company.

Since joining the promotion, several reports have romantically linked Morgan to some of her colleagues. The 27-year-old is now reportedly living with a former NXT Champion.

Here are three WWE Superstars Liv Morgan reportedly dated in real-life.

#3. Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion nZo (FKA Enzo Amore)

Lily✨ @BellasflairK2 do you remember when liv morgan used to date with enzo amore¡¡¡ OMG i'm so happy she is a free and whole superstar now do you remember when liv morgan used to date with enzo amore¡¡¡ OMG i'm so happy she is a free and whole superstar now https://t.co/3DmBLaFLWw

Liv Morgan and nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) first met before the former member of The Riott Squad joined WWE. Their first encounter took place in a Hooters restaurant, where Morgan previously worked.

Morgan recalled her first meeting with the former Cruiserweight Champion in an interview with Joe DeFranco in 2019.

"Enzo Amore walked into Hooters, we made small talk and I told him I wanted to wrestle. I knew when I was 5 I wanted to do it - I was gonna grow up and I was gonna be in WWE. We kept in touch, and because he trained with you he got me to come here too," she told DeFranco. (H/T to whatculture.com)

After joining Vince McMahon's company, Morgan spent nearly three years in NXT, during which she and nZo dated. In an interview with The Steve Austin Show in 2018, nZo disclosed that he lived with Morgan for a while.

"When I was in NXT I dated Liv and lived with her and she actually still lives with my roommate. So my best friend from like elementary school still lives with my ex Liv out there in Orlando," he said. (H/T to WrestlingNews.co)

Nevertheless, Morgan and nZo split in 2017. In a Twitter post, the former member of The Riott Squad hinted that her ex-boyfriend had cheated on her. However, she never confirmed it.

Morgan is still an active competitor on Monday Night RAW. She is currently feuding with her former tag team partner Rhea Ripley. Meanwhile, WWE released nZo from his contract in January 2018. Since his departure, the 35-year-old has been active on the independent circuit. He recently lost to K. C. Navarro at an MLW event.

#2. Former NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate

nabzz @IAMr_Nabil

@Tyler_Bate

I shipped you guys are soo cute together

Nice pic btw🤤

#WWE

#BSS Omg soo cutee@Tyler_Bate @YaOnlyLivvOnce I shipped you guys are soo cute togetherNice pic btw🤤 Omg soo cutee😂😱👍🙌💯💯@Tyler_Bate @YaOnlyLivvOnce I shipped you guys are soo cute together🚢🚢💯💯😱😱Nice pic btw🤤#WWE#BSS https://t.co/y09BsU8eYr

After breaking up with nZo, several reports linked Liv Morgan to NXT UK star Tyler Bate. The two stars posted some photos together on social media, in which they seemed to be very close. They also exchanged flirtatious tweets.

Despite this, neither Morgan nor Bate confirmed their rumored relationship. In April 2018, the 27-year-old announced that she was "single and ready to mingle" in one of Ruby Soho's Instagram stories.

Bate signed with Vince McMahon's company in 2016 after competing for nearly two years on the independent circuit. He has since been active on NXT and NXT UK. The 25-year-old is now a former NXT Tag Team Champion and former NXT UK Champion.

Bate and his Moustache Mountain partner, Trent Seven, currently hold the NXT UK Tag Team Titles. They recently retained their titles against Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter in a Two Out Of Three Falls Match.

#1. Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Bo Dallas

Bo Dallas and Liv Morgan are reportedly dating in real life

A few years ago, Bo Dallas was in a relationship with former NXT star Sarah Backman. The couple dated for a while during their days in NXT. They tied the knot in June 2014, two months after Backman left WWE and retired from professional wrestling.

Dallas and Backman's marriage lasted for nearly five years before the couple officially divorced in 2019.

About two years later, several reports began linking Dallas to Liv Morgan. These rumors suggested that the duo were living together on a farm.

The two wrestlers never confirmed being a real-life couple. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the couple are not just currently living together but had also started a family real estate business to prepare for life after wrestling.

"[Bo Dallas] has a farm living with Morgan and they've started a family real estate business and studying that to prepare for life after wrestling," he said. (H/T to cagesideseats.com)

Dallas followed in his father's footsteps and joined Vince McMahon's company in 2008. He spent nearly 13 years in WWE, during which he won a few titles, including the RAW Tag Team Championships and the NXT Championship. However, the company released him from his contract in April 2021.

In his last bout, he teamed up with his B-Team partner Curtis Axel to compete in a Tag Team Turmoil at the 2019 Crown Jewel premium live event. However, his team lost to The New Day.

Since leaving Vince McMahon's company, Dallas has stepped away from in-ring competition. Instead, he has been running his farm. The 31-year-old also launched a cooking show on his YouTube channel.

Although he has not wrestled since 2019, the former NXT Champion recently announced that he is not done with wrestling and is planning to return to the squared circle in the next few months.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Bo Dallas return to wrestling? Yes No 41 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell