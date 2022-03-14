6 rumored WWE relationships that were never confirmed

Over the years, fans have come to know of many relationships in WWE. Working and traveling on the road together has allowed many wrestlers to find their life partners in the squared circle.

Currently, many couples in WWE are working together. These include Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, Carmella & Corey Graves, and Bianca Belair & Montez Ford, to name a few.

There are also a few superstars who are currently in a relationship with each other. There are also several rumored relationships within the company.

Fans have come to know of many rumored relationships over the past couple of decades. However, many such relationships have never been confirmed by the superstars involved.

In this article, we will take a look at the six rumored relationships in WWE that were never confirmed.

#6 in rumored WWE relationships that were never confirmed - Cody Rhodes and Beth Phoenix

Beth Phoenix is now married to Hall of Famer Edge.

Cody Rhodes has been involved in a few relationships in WWE. He married former superstar Brandi Rhodes in 2013, and the couple have a daughter together.

Long before Cody married Brandi, he was rumored to be in a relationship with Beth Phoenix. Between 2009 and 2010, fans speculated whether the couple was together. Many photographs of the two surfaced on the internet, and it looked like they were more than just friends. However, the rumors were never confirmed.

Soon after they parted ways, Cody dated Layla El before the couple split in 2011. Meanwhile, Phoenix began a relationship with Edge in 2013. The couple married in October 2016 after giving birth to two daughters together.

#5. Alberto Del Rio and Charlotte Flair had a rumored fling

Alberto Del Rio has made headlines for WWE for many reasons.

Alberto Del Rio got his fair share of fame in WWE. The Mexican Superstar picked up several major victories in the company, leading to world title reigns.

Behind the scenes, Del Rio remains a controversial figure in the company. His career spanned across two reigns. His relationship with Paige made headlines, and the two separated on a sour note.

However, it was his rumored relationship with Charlotte Flair that attracted a lot of attention. During his second tenure with the company, rumors abounded about him having a fling with Ric Flair’s daughter.

The two never spoke about their relationship, nor did they clear the air about it. Soon after, Del Rio got together with Paige.

There were also reports that Charlotte and Paige had real-life tension with each other because they were after the same man. However, both superstars continued to work together on-screen.

The Queen is currently in a relationship with another Mexican wrestler, Andrade. Meanwhile, Del Rio’s current relationship status is unknown.

#4. Liv Morgan and Tyler Bate were rumored to be in a relationship during their time in WWE NXT

Liv Morgan signed with WWE in 2014 and started performing for its NXT brand. Soon after, her relationship with Enzo Amore came into the spotlight.

The pair began dating in 2016 but went their separate ways in 2017 after Liv accused Enzo of cheating on her. After their breakup, Enzo released a song titled Liv A 30 For 30.

After the couple separated, Liv’s social media interaction with former NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate caught the WWE Universe’s attention. The two did not hold back as fans began to speculate that they were dating.

Photos of the couple started doing the rounds on the internet, but nothing was confirmed by either superstar. It's not known if and when the two got together. In 2018, during WrestleMania season, Liv confirmed that she was single and ready to mingle. However, she did not confirm whether she was in a relationship before the announcement.

Bate got into a relationship with Toni Storm soon after, but the couple separated soon after too. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan’s current relationship status is still unclear.

#3. Xavier Woods and Paige's personal video was leaked

Xavier Woods and Paige backstage.

Xavier Woods is known as one of the friendliest characters in WWE. He has made some great friends along his wrestling journey and has formed one of the greatest wrestling factions with Big E and Kofi Kingston.

In March 2017, hackers leaked a video featuring Woods and fellow superstar Paige. The intimate content of the video suggested that the two were a couple at some point. However, the video harmed their personal lives - and their relationship was never confirmed.

Paige appeared on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast where she broke down in tears as she talked about the leaked video and the effect it had on her.

"I had a ton of people destroying me. Cyberbullying is a real thing. 50 percent of that is what made me want to kill myself. These people don't have a life. I usually just snap out of things, but a girl wrote to me who told me I was her biggest inspiration. ... Just having that support system made me kick out. I do have the best fan base."

It is still unclear whether Woods and Paige were in a relationship at the time. Paige is currently in a relationship with Falling in Reverse lead singer Ronnie Radke. Meanwhile, Woods married Jess Watson in 2015 and their son was born in 2017.

#2. Bo Dallas and Liv Morgan are rumored to be in a relationship since 2021

A fan recently ran into Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas together. (Credit: Reddit User Darkcarnage115)

Former NXT Champion Bo Dallas was once WWE’s hottest prospect. He worked with The Miz and Curtis Axel for several months before their partnership came to an end.

Dallas went off-screen for a long time and WWE forgot all about him. Despite continuing to tease his return to the ring on social media, nothing substantial happened.

He was married to a Swedish arm wrestling champion Sarah Bäckman from 2014 until their divorce in 2019. Dallas was released by WWE in April 2021.

Before his release, rumors broke that he was dating fellow superstar Liv Morgan. It was revealed that the two were living on a farm and starting a real estate business to prepare for life after professional wrestling.

“Regarding Bo Dallas [Taylor Rotunda], who is under contract but never used, he is not even brought to TV to sit in catering. He’s still getting paid and has a farm living with Morgan and they’ve started a family real estate business and studying that to prepare for life after wrestling.”

The rumors haven’t been confirmed by either party, and it looks like Morgan is solely focusing on her wrestling career. She has received a good push on the RAW roster where she could end up winning the women’s championship soon.

#1. Kurt Angle and Dawn Marie were said to be in a relationship in the early 2000s

Dawn Marie joined WWE in 2002 and first appeared as Vince McMahon’s legal assistant. She gained prominence soon after and had a memorable feud with Torrie Wilson. She stuck around for over three years before departing WWE.

During her time in WWE, Marie was involved in a few romantic relationships both on and off-screen. One superstar Marie was rumored to be romantically involved with was Kurt Angle.

While the rumors were never confirmed, Marie did shed some light on her past relationships in WWE during an interview with Rob Feinstein without revealing any names.

"I would prefer not to [say his name]. Yeah [the rumors were true]. Just you know, people have lives and families and there's just no need to talk about things. But I had two relationships, long-standing relationships, when I was with WWE. You know, they all have families and lives and that come afterwards and I do too, and I'd rather not talk about them," she said.

Dawn Marie married Matthew DaMatta in 2005. She left the company a month later after revealing that she was pregnant. Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer has been married twice.

Edited by Prem Deshpande