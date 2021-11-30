Is Liv Morgan in a relationship with Bo Dallas?

Liv Morgan is currently signed under WWE and performs on the red brand of RAW. Regarded as one of the most talented wrestlers in all of WWE, Morgan has established quite a fanbase within the WWE Universe.

Morgan is among the most successful women in the wrestling industry. She was previously a part of The Riott Squad with Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott.

Due to Logan having a shoulder injury, Liv Morgan and Riott continued as a duo until Riott was released in the month of June 2021. The Riott Squad had come to an end.

Liv Morgan’s dating life has continuously been a topic of discussion for her fans. As per rumors, Morgan’s name is being associated with Bo Dallas. So, is Morgan in a relationship with Bo Dallas?

The answer to that is yes. Liv Morgan is in a relationship with former WWE star Dallas.

This wasn’t something known to fans until the month of February 2021. It is unknown how long the duo have been dating each other, but they are currently staying together on a farm.

Before being in a relationship with Dallas, Liv Morgan dated another former WWE star, Enzo Amore. The couple ended their relationship back in 2017.

Liv Morgan will challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Champioship

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, the clash of words between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch continued. The conflict escalated as Morgan called The Man “a big, blabbering mess”.

The challenger didn’t stop there and went on to show the video of Becky Lynch breaking down into a pool of tears at Survivor Series, following her match with Charlotte Flair.

Liv Morgan even blamed Lynch for the recent WWE releases and claimed her “big, fat greedy contract” is the reason her fellow WWE stars had to be released from the company.

“You’re the reason why your friend is gone, just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why my friends are gone. How does it feel knowing you become everything you despised?”

Following the verbal clash, the two women got involved in a 10-woman tag team match

Liv Morgan’s team included Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki Cross and Dana Brooke. And Lynch’s team included Carmella, Zelina Vega, Doudrop and Tamina. The match was won by Morgan’s team after she got the pinfall victory.

