Huge update on Bo Dallas' wrestling future following WWE release

Bo Dallas hasn't wrestled a match since November 2019. The former NXT Champion disappeared from the public eye following his WWE release in April 2021.

Dallas was signed by WWE when he was just 18 years old and was part of the company for 13 years before his release. Despite making plans for a life outside of the ring with his family real estate business, Dallas recently revealed that he has plans to step back into the ring as part of a recent virtual signing with Captain's Corner.

"I guess this is a good platform to make this clear. I had no interest — not ‘no’ interest. I love wrestling, will always love wrestling but for the past year, I have had no interest in trying to wrestle. I’ve been working on a bunch of other business ventures and doing a bunch of different things that I’ve wanted to do outside of wrestling. Not saying I’m done with wrestling or that’s what I’ve been saying for the past year and now that I’ve got that squared away and that’s in the works, I can get back to my passion. I will be back in the ring in the next couple of months and that’s a guarantee because… I don’t make promises I don’t deliver on." via .

Dallas no longer has social media, but several members of the WWE Universe have linked him with a move to AEW since his release.

Dallas has been out of the spotlight for almost a year since his release, but as part of the same interview, the former RAW Tag Team Champion responded to fans linking him to a move to AEW.

"I appreciate it [person in the chat room saying he belongs in AEW], but I’m not sure anybody knows what to do with me [he smiled] and I really appreciate it and take that as a compliment and it’s not out of the realm of possibilities."

As noted, Dallas has been focused on working outside the ring over the past few months and tending to his farm, which he runs alongside fellow WWE Superstar Liv Morgan.

