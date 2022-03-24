6 men former WWE Superstar Stacy Keibler dated in real life

Former WWE Superstar Stacy Keibler has dated a few men over the past three decades.

Before becoming a professional wrestler, she played minor roles in some movies and landed a few modeling jobs. She was also a cheerleader for the Baltimore Ravens football team. Then a romantic relationship led her to pursue a career in wrestling.

The man who introduced Keibler to professional wrestling was one of the men she dated over the past three decades. While she had romantic relationships with two wrestlers, the former WWE Superstar also fell in love with two famous actors.

Here are six men former WWE Superstar Stacy Keibler reportedly dated in real life.

#6. Kris Cumberland

Kris Cumberland introduced Stacy Keibler to professional wrestling

Stacy Keibler and Kris Cumberland started dating in the summer after her first year at the Catholic High School of Baltimore. Cumberland, who was a big professional wrestling fan, introduced the young woman to the sport. After attending a live WCW show with him, she fell in love with the business.

In an Instagram post, the former cheerleader posted a photo of herself as a fan at a WCW event in 1999 and disclosed that she had become a crazy WWE fan when she was 19.

"I was 19 and a crazy WWE fan. My friends and I would watch the matches every Monday night (shoutout to @kriscumberland for getting me into it!), and drive to any city within 2 hours of Baltimore to see the shows and meet the wrestlers. Being a super fan is what not only led me to my career in WWE, but so much more," she wrote.

In 1999, Keibler won a contest to become a Nitro Girl. Shortly after joining WCW, the former model ended her seven-year relationship with her boyfriend.

#5. Former WWE Superstar David Flair

Stacy Keibler with David Flair

David Flair joined WCW only a few months before Stacy Keibler. During her early days in WCW, the two wrestlers started a romantic relationship. In an interview in 2001, the former model revealed that she and David were the same age and became friends before they started dating.

In his book "Ric Flair: To Be the Man," David's father Ric Flair disclosed that his son and Keibler moved in together.

"David had a contract and was making a good living. He'd also begun going out with Stacy Keibler, who was playing the role of 'Miss Hancock,' a sexy secretary. Stacy's a nice girl - and very hot - so everyone thought David was a lucky guy. As a father, though, I had a few concerns. He moved in with Stacy without talking to me first. I'm not saying I would have objected; I just wanted to have a discussion with my son about a decision like that. They found a condo in Baltimore, close to her family. That was another thing that I had questions about was he putting his own needs first?" he wrote.

In 2000, WCW decided to pair Keibler and David on-screen. In the same book, Ric Flair also detailed how the company initially planned the couple's on-screen romance.

"On camera, Russo had David and Stacy play up their real-life romance. He wanted to have them marry, only to discover that Stacy was my love child. He also considered doing a storyline in which David would find out that he was actually Russo's son," he explained.

David and Keibler broke up on-screen when the former model revealed that he was not the father of her baby before leaving him at the altar during their wedding. Shortly after their on-screen breakup, the couple also split in real life. In an interview, Keibler stated that they broke up because David was a little more serious than she was.

#4. Former WWE Superstar Test

In 2001, Stacy Keibler joined WWE after Vince McMahon bought WCW. She later started dating former WWE Superstar Test. The couple remained together for a few years before splitting right before the former Intercontinental Champion was released in 2004.

In an interview with Steppin' Out Magazine, Keibler called herself "the kiss of death" because both wrestlers she dated were let go from the promotions right after they broke up.

"Both the guys I was dating were let go after we broke up! So I never had to deal with that! I’m like the kiss of death! (...) I’m serious, and I almost want to swear to it that I will no longer be dating any more wrestlers!" she said.

Test also spoke about his relationship with Keibler in an interview with Between the Ropes in 2005. He said that his ex-girlfriend was one of the most wonderful people, disclosing that they were still friends.

Keibler left Vince McMahon's company in 2006. That same year, Test returned for a brief second run. However, he departed again in 2007. Two years later, the former European Champion sadly died when he was only 33.

#3. Geoff Stults

Stacy Keibler and Geoff Stults dated for five years

In 2005, Stacy Keibler started dating Hollywood star Geoff Stults. She even appeared on the finale of the second season of his television show, October Road, in 2008 as she played his character's ex-girlfriend, Rory.

In an interview with People in 2008, the former WWE Superstar stated that working with her then-boyfriend was like meeting for the first time.

"We had our moments where it was kind of awkward. We had to kiss and both of us were like 'This is the weirdest thing ever.' I was so nervous. I had Listerine strips on hand in my backpack for the kissing scene," she said.

The couple's relationship lasted for nearly five years before they split in 2010.

#2. George Clooney

Stacy Keibler dated George Clooney for two years

Nearly a year after breaking up with Geoff Stults, Stacy Keibler started a romantic relationship with another famous Hollywood actor, George Clooney. The former WWE Superstar and the two-time Oscar winner dated for nearly two years, during which they attended several events together. Nevertheless, they split in 2013.

After their breakup, a source told People magazine that Stacy was the one who ended the relationship with Clooney.

"She wants to have children and a family someday. She knows where George stands on that," the source said.

Speaking to Extra about her breakup with the famous actor, Keibler disclosed that she and Clooney were still friends.

"There's nothing really dramatic that happened. It's all good. I'm someone that's always lived in the present moment. I always look at the positive on everything [and] I'm so excited for all these projects coming up," she said.

In 2014, Clooney married human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin. They now have two children.

#1. Jared Pobre

Although they had been friends for five years, Stacy Keibler and technology entrepreneur Jared Pobre did not start dating until fall 2013, a few months after the former WWE Superstar ended her relationship with George Clooney.

After dating for several months, the couple tied the knot in an intimate sunset ceremony on a beach in Mexico in March 2014. Speaking to People magazine about her marriage, Keibler stated that her happiness was "indescribable."

"My happiness is indescribable! Marriage is the ultimate bond of love and friendship. It means putting all your faith and trust into a person that you can't help but believe is your soul mate. Someone who has all of your best interests at heart; someone handpicked for you, to help you grow and be the best person that you can be. Jared is all of this for me," she said.

The couple now has three children. Since her marriage, Keibler has put her acting career on hold. In another interview, the former Nitro Girl disclosed that she left Hollywood because she wanted to focus on her family.

"I think if the right opportunity came that is something that would be great for my family to be a part of and to witness, then I would be totally open to it [acting again]. I had so many different chapters of my life and have experienced so much and I’m so grateful for it, but I really love that I can be a mom. I'm taking my daughter to school every day and to all of her after-school activities, usually in workout clothes, just one step above pajamas (laughs)! And just being a mom is a full-time job in itself," she said.

Keibler has made only a few sporadic WWE appearances since 2006. She last appeared on WWE television in 2019 when she inducted Torrie Wilson into the Hall of Fame.

