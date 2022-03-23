Over the past few decades, several WWE Superstars sadly passed away before turning 40 years old.

A few wrestlers have recently passed away. Some of them were relatively young, like former WCW star Daffney, who died last September aged only 46. Additionally, former IMPACT Wrestling star Jimmy Rave was only 39 years old when he passed away last December.

Likewise, several WWE wrestlers have died at a very young age over the years. A few of them left our world before even turning 40. Despite this, many of them have left a legacy that will live on forever.

Here are 10 WWE Superstars who passed away before turning 40.

#10. Ashley Massaro (39)

BVMBSHELLED @bvmbshelledCOM RIP Ashley Massaro It's been a year since we lost her, but we still remember her fondlyRIP Ashley Massaro It's been a year since we lost her, but we still remember her fondly ❤️ RIP Ashley Massaro https://t.co/cslkuvGRvD

Ashley Massaro won the 2005 Diva Search competition to earn a one-year WWE contract and $250,000. She then made her in-ring debut against Victoria on Monday Night RAW in August of that same year.

Massaro spent nearly three years in Vince McMahon's company, during which time she shared the ring with several legends, including WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Mickie James, and Natalya.

The former Diva Search winner left the company in July 2008. On May 16, 2019, nearly 11 years after her departure, Massaro passed away just 10 days before her 40th birthday.

#9. WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero (38)

Eddie Guerrero kicked off his wrestling career in the mid-1980s. He spent several years competing in different promotions before joining WWE in 2000. Guerrero's first WWE stint lasted less than two years as the company released him from his contract in November 2001.

After wrestling for a few months on the independent circuit, Latino Heat returned to Vince McMahon's company in April 2002. He spent another three years there, during which time he won several titles, including the United States and WWE Championships.

On November 13, 2005, Guerrero's nephew and fellow superstar Chavo found him unconscious in his hotel room. The 38-year-old was later pronounced dead due to acute heart failure that stemmed from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

#8. Umaga (36)

Umaga passed away in December 2009

Umaga (FKA Jamal) first signed with Vince McMahon's company in 2001. He spent two years there, during which time he teamed up with his cousin Rosey to form 3-Minute Warning. WWE released Umaga from his contract in June 2003.

Over the next two years, Umaga competed in a few other promotions before returning to WWE in late 2005. His second run lasted for nearly four years and saw him win the Intercontinental title twice. However, WWE released him again in June 2009 for violating the company's Wellness Program and refusing to enter rehab.

After his departure, the former Intercontinental Champion returned to the independent circuit. Umaga passed away in December 2009 at only 36 years old after suffering multiple heart attacks. The official cause of death was acute toxicity due to the combined effects of hydrocodone, carisoprodol, and diazepam.

#7. Brian Pillman (35)

Brian Pillman died in his hotel room in 1997

After playing professional football for several years, Brian Pillman started pursuing a career in professional wrestling in the mid-1980s. He competed in a few promotions - including ECW and WCW - for nearly a decade before signing with WWE in 1996.

Over the next 16 months, the former footballer shared the ring with legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker and Bret Hart. In his final televised match, Pillman defeated The Patriot via disqualification.

On October 5, 1997, Pillman died in his hotel room after suffering a heart attack. Steve Austin, who was good friends with Pillman, has attributed it to undetected atherosclerotic heart disease, the same condition that would take Eddie Guerrero's life eight years later. Pillman was only 35 years old.

#6. Owen Hart (34)

Owen Hart was only 34 years old when he died in 1999

Owen Hart had two stints in Vince McMahon's company. His first lasted only a year between 1988 and 1989. He then left to wrestle in other promotions, including WCW. He returned to the then-WWF in 1991.

Hart's second run lasted for nearly eight years, during which he won several titles, including the European Championship and the Intercontinental Championship. He also became King of the Ring in 1994.

On May 23, 1999, the former European Champion suffered a tragic accident that saw him fall 78 feet from the rafters, landing chest-first on the ropes during the Over the Edge pay-per-view event.

Despite several attempts to revive him, Hart died due to the injuries he suffered from the fall. He was only 34 years old when he passed away.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna (34)

Yokozuna entered the Hall of Fame in 2012

Yokozuna signed with Vince McMahon's company in 1992 and competed there for nearly six years, during which time he won a few titles, including the WWE Championship twice. The company released him from his contract in May 1998.

Over the next two years, the former tag team champion performed in a few independent promotions. On October 10, 1999, he competed in his final match when he teamed with Jake Roberts to face Jim Neidhart and King Kong Bundy at a Heroes of Wrestling event. However, Yokozuna's team lost the bout.

On October 23, 2000, Yokozuna died from pulmonary edema in his hotel room in Liverpool while on a wrestling tour for All-Star Wrestling. The Hall of Famer was only 34 years old when he passed away.

#4. Test (33)

Test died in March 2009

Test joined Vince McMahon's company in 1998, only a year after kicking off his wrestling career. He spent about six years in the company, winning several titles, including the European Championship and the Hardcore Championship. However, WWE released him from his contract in November 2004.

The former Intercontinental Champion competed for nearly a year on the independent circuit before returning to WWE in March 2006. He then became a regular competitor on ECW. He left the company again in February 2007.

Over the next two years, Test competed in promotions like TNA and American Wrestling Rampage. On March 13, 2009, the former European Champion was found dead in his apartment.

An official report later revealed that his death was due to an accidental overdose of the prescription pain medication oxycodone. Test was only 33 when he passed away.

#3. Eddie Gilbert (33)

Eddie Gilbert competed in only six matches in Vince McMahon's company

Five years after starting his career, Eddie Gilbert joined WWE in 1982. However, his run lasted only two years, during which time he wrestled in just six matches. In February 1984, he lost his final bout against The Iron Sheik at Madison Square Garden.

Over the next decade, Gilbert performed in several other promotions, including NWA, CWA, and ECW. His last-ever match came in January 1995, in which he defeated Ricky Morton at a Smoky Mountain Wrestling event.

On February 18, 1995, the 33-year-old Gilbert died in his apartment in Isla Verde, Puerto Rico, due to a heart attack.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Kerry Von Erich (33)

Kerry Von Erich spent two years in Vince McMahon's company

Kerry Von Erich competed in several promotions throughout his wrestling career, including WWE. However, the Texas star spent only two years in Vince McMahon's company, during which time he won the Intercontinental title once.

Von Erich wrestled his final match in the WWF in July 1992 when he lost to Kamala at a house show. A month later, he left the company and returned to Texas to compete on the independent circuit.

On February 18, 1993, Von Erich took his own life only 15 days after his 33rd birthday. In 2009, the former Intercontinental Champion entered the Hall of Fame as part of the Von Erich family.

#1. Rad Radford (27)

Rad Radford passed away in 1998

Rad Radford started wrestling in Vince McMahon's company in 1988 when he was 17 years old. In May of that same year, he made his in-ring debut against Ron Bass on WWE Superstars. However, he lost the bout.

Radford continued to compete in the company until 1996. He had his final match in January of that year when he lost to Henry O. Godwinn at a house show.

Between 1988 and 1998, Radford also performed in several other promotions, including WCW, UWF, and ECW. On February 15, 1998, the former AWF Heavyweight Championship died of a drug overdose aged only 27.

Edited by Jacob Terrell