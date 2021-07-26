How did WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero die?

The late, great Eddie Guerrero trended on Twitter earlier today after being called a "B+ player" by a fan.

Several wrestling personalities and fans took to Twitter to respond to the statement and the fan ended up deleting the tweet. A notable response was that of WWE Hall of Fame Mick Foley, who stated that Eddie Guerrero was an A+ player.

Eddie Guerrero was an A+ player.



End of discussion. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 25, 2021

Eddie Guerrero was one of the most charismatic WWE Superstars in the history of the promotion. Guerrero tragically passed away in November 2005 and his passing left the wrestling world in a state of shock.

When the IWC comes together to defend legend Eddie Guerrero pic.twitter.com/ShLD90k3Hl — 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) July 25, 2021

What was the cause of Eddie Guerrero's untimely passing?

Eddie Guerrero wrestled his final match on the November 11, 2005 edition of SmackDown in a winning effort against Mr. Kennedy. The victory landed him a spot on Team SmackDown for Survivor Series 2005.

On November 13, Eddie was found in an unconscious state at the Marriott Hotel City Center in Minneapolis by his nephew and fellow WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero.

It was later discovered during Eddie Guerrero's autopsy that he had died due to acute heart failure that stemmed from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Chavo Guerrero was interviewed for Dark Side of the Ring in 2020 and stated that Eddie was "barely clinging to life" when he found him.

Eddie Guerrero was one of the most popular wrestlers in the industry at the time of his passing. Latino Heat is a WWE Hall of Famer, having been inducted in 2006. Eddie was a Cruiserweight star during his WCW run in the 90s and established himself as a strong mid-card act after he made his way to WWE.

Eddie Guerrero was given his chance to shine in early 2004 when he defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE title in the main event of No Way Out. The title win has been dubbed by many as one of the most heartwarming moments in all of professional wrestling.

Eddie went on to successfully defend his title against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania XX. He would lose the belt to JBL in a Texas Bullrope match at The Great American Bash. Eddie spent the remainder of his WWE run on the upper midcard.

However, his legacy in wrestling is nearly unparalleled. Numerous superstars have credited Eddie for their careers over the years. Eddie Guerrero really did pave the way for a lot of the wrestlers we see on our screens today, and has rightfully gone down as one of the greatest to ever do it.

