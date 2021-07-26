The wrestling world defends Eddie Guerrero's legacy after a fan calls him a "B+ Player"

Eddie Guerrero was one of the greatest professional wrestlers to ever grace a pro-wrestling ring. Known for his unique style of wrestling and his cunning in-ring persona, Latino Heat was beloved by many.

Having spent close to 19 years in the pro-wrestling industry, Eddie Guerrero has accomplished a lot in his storied career.

From the wrestling rings of Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre and AAA in Mexico to the hallowed halls of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, all the way to his final runs with WWE. Eddie Guerrero has mesmerized fans all over the world.

His time with WWE has been fondly remembered, as Eddie won multiple championships, including the Tag Team Championships, the United States, European and Intercontinental Championships, as well as the highly coveted WWE Championship.

Guerrero's career tragically came to an end in 2005 when he lost his life in a hotel room in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was found unconscious in the bathroom by his nephew Chavo Guerrero and was pronounced dead when the ambulance arrived. He was inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame a year later.

There can be no denying just how special a talent Eddie Guerrero was and fans throughout the world will always remember him and protect his legacy.

The wrestling world has defended Eddie Guerrero from a fan who called him a "B+ Player"

Keeping in mind just how loved and respected Eddie Guerrero is, not just as a person, but as a professional, the wrestling world was shocked when one fan posted on social media referring to Latino Heat as a "B+ Player".

Those who knew the former WWE Champion are well aware of just how ignorant this statement is.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but when it comes to questioning the wrestling genius of Eddie Guerrero, few would ever refer to him as a "B+ Player".

Guerrero always gave it his all in the squared-circle and inspired a number of pro-wrestling's current "A+ Players".

As such, it comes as no surprise that the wrestling world has banded together to defend Eddie Guerrero's legacy from such unfounded criticism. Here are some of the supportive tweets from fans and wrestlers alike:

if you've never seen an Eddie Guerrero match just say that pic.twitter.com/C8t6BCRnMJ — Himbo-Sapien (@MaskofIo99) July 25, 2021

Eddie Guerrero was an A+ player.



End of discussion. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 25, 2021

We could do with Eddie Guerrero around today to help a few of today's "B+ Players" learn how to become 'A+ Players!!! #Truth — BEN of WrestlingNewsSource.com (@WNS_BenKerin) July 26, 2021

A message to anyone who says a negative word about Eddie Guerrero. pic.twitter.com/jGYiqYCai8 — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) July 26, 2021

Irony….Some “Never Was” talking out of his ass, denouncing Eddie’s greatness, & causing Eddie’s millions of fans to come to his defense. Haha. Thank you Wrestling fans! You Are The Best!!! 😀🤙🏼🙏🏼 EDDIE EDDIE EDDIE! — Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) July 25, 2021

Eddie was a legit A + player who overcame the odds and his own demons. Forever missed ans will always be loved. If you haven’t seen a match of his yet, please go out of your way to do so. https://t.co/LF6Rrd2OMc — Jamie Bush (@jebtheone53) July 26, 2021

Haha wtf people like this don’t understand wrestling. Eddie G one of it not the best to ever do it. https://t.co/uuGlKaHhCu — Skits (@Lboxdonn) July 26, 2021

Eddie Guerrero will always be a beloved figure in pro-wrestling history and we at Sportskeeda Wrestling fully believe that he will always be an "A+ Player."

