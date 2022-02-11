6 WWE Superstars who are dating/married to other wrestlers' daughters

A few former and current WWE Superstars are now dating or married to other wrestlers' daughters.

Several female WWE Superstars have dated other wrestlers' sons over the past few years. A few even tied the knot, including Naomi and Hall of Famer Rikishi's son, Jimmy Uso. The couple met in Vince McMahon's company and dated for a while before marrying in 2014

Likewise, a few former and current superstars are now in romantic relationships with other wrestlers' daughters. Some of these couples first met while working in WWE. However, others met and started dating their partners outside the company.

Here are six former and current WWE Superstars who are now dating or married to other wrestlers' daughters.

#6. Former WWE Superstar Matthew Rehwoldt - Shaul Guerrero

Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English) joined WWE in 2012 after competing for nearly a year on the independent circuit. He spent eight years in Vince McMahon's company, during which he won the NXT Tag Team Championships once, alongside Simon Gotch. Nevertheless, the company released him from his contract in April 2020 due to budget cuts.

Rehwoldt's wife, Shaul Guerrero, is the daughter of Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. Like her husband, she is a former WWE Superstar. Shaul joined the company nearly 12 years ago and spent a few years there before leaving in 2014.

Eddie Guerrero's daughter and her husband met during their time in WWE. In an interview with Women's Wrestling Weekly, Shaul disclosed how the couple started dating.

"We met when I first was at FCW and I was there before him. And I thought I was hot s—. You know, I was FCW champion, queen of FCW and he showed up and he was the opposite of what a wrestler would look like (...) when he first came in; I was like 'Eww, who’s the pale kid.' When I came back to WWE after I went to rehab, he was this confident man and he was so nice, we lived in the same apartment complex, and he was always offering to help me with anything I needed (...) That blossomed into flirting and then the moment we went on our first date, we just haven’t stopped being with each other and the rest is history," she said.

In December 2014, Rehwoldt and Shaul announced their engagement. The couple then tied the knot in January 2016. They recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

Rehwoldt is currently active in IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He also competes on the independent circuit. Meanwhile, his wife last competed in January 2021, when she made a one-off return to NXT. She teamed up with Dakota Kai to defeat Aliyah and Jessi Kamea.

