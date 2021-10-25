Carmella and Corey Graves are two significant figures in WWE. Carmella is an active competitor, while Corey Graves works as an on-screen commentator. Both are currently in a relationship and recently announced their engagement.

So how did Carmella and Corey Graves meet?

They first got to personally know each other in 2016, when Carmella debuted on the main roster. It wasn't until 2019 that their relationship was made public. In an episode of WWE's Total Divas, Carmella revealed this secret to her friend and co-worker, Sonya Deville.

Both were also featured together on Corey Graves' WWE podcast called After The Bell, where they publicly discussed their real-life relationship.

Their relationship got its share of controversy when Graves' now ex-wife described Carmella as the major reason behind their divorce. The former SmackDown Women's Champion offered her reaction to this in an interview with E!.

“Honestly, it was super difficult. I’ve been in the public eye, but I’ve never been to a point where, you know, stories or allegations were coming out.”

“I was getting death threats, I was just getting all these awful things said about me”... “My grandmother’s calling me, ‘What is this? You’re on the New York Post about wrecking a home!’ And I’m like, ‘No!'” said Carmella.

Thankfully, the couple stayed together in difficult times and have now become very successful in their respective careers.

When did Carmella and Corey Graves get engaged?

Even though their relationship made headlines in 2019, the pair gave themselves enough time to understand each other to the fullest. October 23, 2021 was not special only because Carmella celebrated her birthday, but also because it was the day they officially got engaged.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion announced the news on October 24th through her Instagram. She posted a photo of herself kissing her fiancé while showing off her wedding ring.

As of now, Corey Graves is working on RAW as a commentator, while his fiancé is part of the red brand's active roster. We at Sportskeeda wish the couple all the best for their future goals together!

