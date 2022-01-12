5 real-life WWE couples who never worked together on screen

A few real-life WWE couples have never worked together in Vince McMahon's company.

Several actual couples have shared the ring in Vince McMahon's company over the years, including Triple H & Stephanie McMahon. The two teamed up together in several matches and even faced each other a few times.

Two couples are also currently working together on television. Edge will team up with his wife Beth Phoenix to face The Miz and his wife Maryse at the Royal Rumble.

But a few other couples were not as lucky. Despite sharing the locker room, they never worked together in the ring.

Here are five real-life couples who never worked together in WWE.

#5. Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman - NXT Superstar Raquel González

Braun Strowman joined WWE in early 2013 and made his NXT debut a year later. The Monster Among Men did not spend much time on NXT and instead, made his main roster debut in August 2015, joining The Wyatt Family.

In the six years since then, Strowman shared the ring with several superstars, including a few female ones like Alexa Bliss and Ember Moon. However, he never teamed up with or competed against his real-life girlfriend, Raquel Gonzalez.

The NXT Superstar's relationship with Strowman came to light last year as the couple posted many photos together on social media, and also attended a wedding together.

In a recent interview, the former NXT Women's Champion disclosed how her boyfriend helped her in her career despite never working together.

"Even just being around Braun Strowman and having that time to pick his brain, being a bigger person and character in the ring... it helped me get a better grasp of the kind of wrestler I wanted to portray myself as when I stepped into the ring," Raquel Gonzales said.

WWE released Strowman from his contract last June. Meanwhile, Gonzalez is still currently active on NXT 2.0.

Edited by Vishal Kataria