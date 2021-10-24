Photo: WWE Superstar Carmella gets engaged

On her birthday, WWE Superstar Carmella just got engaged to longtime partner Corey Graves. She made her relationship with Graves public on an episode of Total Divas two years ago.

Carmella recently posted an intimate picture with Corey Graves on social media. The former SmackDown Women's Champion can be seen wearing a ring on her finger. The caption stated: 'Best birthday ever.'

Check out the photo HERE.

The tweet immediately garnered massive attention as fans flocked to congratulate the lovebirds. Corey Graves also sent a heartfelt message to Carmella on her 34th birthday on Instagram. She confirmed her engagement while responding to the post.

"Happy Birthday to my queen. My rock. My sanity. My insanity. My best friend. There is no one else in the world I would rather spend this journey through life with. I love you @carmellawwe 🎂🥂🍾," wrote Graves.

Carmella's response to Corey Graves' birthday wishes

Carmella and Corey Graves seem incredibly happy together

Carmella and Corey Graves' relationship has been public knowledge for over two years at this point. The happy couple regularly post photos together on their official Instagram handles.

In 2020, Carmella shared an adorable post on Instagram, revealing Graves' reaction when she told him that she loved him.

"This morning I told @wwegraves I loved him and he responded by asking if he could name the pimple on my forehead. It’s a good thing I have these makeshift bangs on account of my hair being super damaged that I can use to cover my blemishes. I also look like I have a mullet. Rock on," wrote Carmella.

Carmella has done quite well for herself on WWE's main roster. Her accomplishments include a SmackDown Women's title reign, a Women's Money In The Bank win (2017), and a WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal win (2019).

She recently moved to RAW during the 2021 WWE Draft. Interestingly, Graves serves as a color commentator on the Red Brand. The newly engaged couple will be together while traveling for WWE.

Also Read

The Sportskeeda community sends its best wishes to Carmella and Corey Graves!

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Angana Roy