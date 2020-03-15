Carmella reveals how Corey Graves reacted when she said "I love you"

Corey Graves and Carmella

WWE Superstar Carmella recently posted a photo on her official Instagram handle and talked about an incredibly sweet moment she shared with her boyfriend, WWE SmackDown Live commentator Corey Graves.

Carmella stated that she told Corey that she loves him, to which he had a rather amusing response. Graves asked Carmella whether he could name the pimple that she has on her forehead. Carmella then revealed that she has makeshift bangs that she uses to cover her blemishes. The post garnered responses from the likes of Maryse and Natalya, with the former dubbing Corey's reaction as an indication of how much he loves Carmella. Check out the post below:

Carmella and Corey Graves have been together for a while now. The couple started dating when Graves was going through his divorce proceedings. On the October 8 2019 edition of Total Divas, Carmella spilled the beans in front of Sonya Deville and stated that she was in a relationship with Corey.

The duo had been posting pictures together on their Instagram handles for a long time before Carmella made the relationship public. Graves and Carmella opened up about their relationship recently when the latter was a guest on Graves' "After The Bell" podcast.