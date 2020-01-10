Carmella addresses rumors that she caused Corey Graves' divorce

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020

Corey Graves, Amy, and Carmella

WWE recently launched a new Youtube series that will feature Superstars talking about rumors circulating on the web. The first edition of the series featured SmackDown Live Superstar Carmella. The former SmackDown Live Women's Champion opened up on the rumor that she was the reason why Corey Graves got divorced. Here's what Carmella had to say:

That is so far from the truth. I would never in a million years do that. When we first started dating, he was already going through the process of divorce.

Carmella and Corey Graves have been dating for a while now. The couple often posts pictures together on their social media handles.

On the latest season of Total Divas, Carmella revealed to Sonya Deville that she is in a relationship with Graves. Graves and his ex-wife have three children together. In an interview back in 2019, Graves stated that the allegations made by his wife that he cheated on her with Carmella were completely false.

The story that was making the rounds was not accurate. It was made out of anger and emotion and it wasn’t what it looked like. I had been out of the house and living on my own for quite some time before that whole situation. It was a story that people went, ‘oh my God, let’s talk about what a piece of c**p this guy is.’ It was angry and emotional, and [we] apologized on both ends.