WWE News: Carmella confirms relationship with Corey Graves on Total Divas [WATCH]

Carmella spills the beans in front of Sonya

WWE Superstar Carmella and SmackDown Live announcer Corey Graves' relationship is no longer a secret. The former SmackDown Live Women's Champion revealed on the latest episode of Total Divas that she is dating Graves.

Carmella's career so far...

Carmella has been a mainstay on WWE SmackDown Live for a while now. She won the first-ever Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match in 2017 and cashed it in on Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Live Women's Title in 2018. Carmella had come up to the main roster after a brief stint in NXT alongside Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Both of these men were released from the company last year, while Carmella managed to keep her spot on the blue brand.

Carmella's secret is out!

For the past several months, Carmella and Corey Graves had been hinting that they were in a relationship. The two regularly posted pictures on their official Instagram accounts, but nothing was made official. On the latest edition of Total Divas, Carmella sat down with Sonya Deville and poured her heart out. Here's what Carmella told Deville:

I have a confession. I just wanted to tell you about him. Corey Graves! So, he's in the process of getting divorced. Him and his wife, or whatever you wanna call her, have been separated for a while. He moved out, they don't live together, none of that. I even had anxiety, the thought of even entertaining the idea of dating him.Then I was like, do I walk away from this new thing that could be really good, just because people are gonna judge me, and I'm trying not to think like that.

In an interview soon after, Carmella talked a bit about her boyfriend.

Corey is funny and silly, and we've been dating for about a month or two now. He's such a romantic.

Check out the video below to watch Carmella's confession:

