WWE News: Seth Rollins gives heartfelt reaction to fan incident at Hell In A Cell

Rollins reacts to the fan incident

After the controversial ending to the Hell In A Cell Match on Sunday night, Universal Champion Seth Rollins almost got into a confrontation with a fan who was taunting him with a sign that said: "Seth Rollins is not cool". Rollins has now posted a heartfelt tweet, sharing his reaction to the incident.

The aftermath of Hell In A Cell

Soon after Seth Rollins retained his Universal title at WWE Clash of Champions, he was attacked by none other than The Fiend himself, who had previously teased that he would be going for the coveted belt. For weeks on end, The Fiend kept hounding Rollins, and it was clear as day that The Beastslayer was genuinely terrified of the sinister entity.

The two Superstars wrestled each other a bunch of times before Hell In A Cell, with The Fiend no-selling the Curb Stomp on almost every single occasion. At Hell In A Cell, the WWE Universe got to witness a unique presentation in the main event. WWE had brought back the red cell, plus a string of red lights was focused on the cell. This made for an eerie visual, but many fans complained of bad visibility due to this. After the controversial finish to the contest, which saw Seth Rollins attacking a fallen Fiend with a sledgehammer, and the referee stopping the match, the arena filled with a chorus of loud boos.

Rollins' reply

As Rollins was leaving to the back, a fan started taunting him with a sign that stated: "Seth Rollins is not cool". A bunch of referees stopped the situation from escalating further, and Rollins left for the back. Now, Rollins has posted a tweet, addressing the fan sign. You can see that the hashtag Rollins used is a reference to the fan sign from Hell In A Cell. Check out the post below:

Survive and Prevail is bigger than just what happens between the ropes. Question everything, even yourself, and fight your heart out every step of the way. #sethrollinsisnotcool — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 8, 2019

