WWE News: Bray Wyatt wrestles Seth Rollins at live event [WATCH]

Rollins vs Fiend

Mere weeks before their Hell in a Cell encounter, Bray Wyatt met Seth Rollins in an actual match at a WWE live event in Calgary, Alberta.

The Fiend targets Seth Rollins

At Clash of Champions, Rollins defeated Braun Strowman to retain his Universal title. Things didn't end well for Rollins though, as a sinister entity was lurking around, looking for an opportunity to pounce on the unsuspecting Champion. The Fiend attacked Rollins on the ramp, and hit him with a Sister Abigail, followed by a Mandible Claw, in an incredibly disturbing visual.

The next night on RAW, Wyatt appeared in a Firefly Funhouse segment, while Rollins was in the ring. He ended the promo by telling Rollins that he will see him in Hell. The main event of the night saw Rollins being saved by Kane from a band of villains. Saving the day didn't end well for Kane though, as he was attacked by The Fiend to close the show.

The Fiend wrestles Rollins

WWE held a live event in Calgary, Alberta, where Rollins faced The Fiend inside the squared circle, weeks before their encounter inside Hell in a Cell. It is being reported by spectators that The Fiend no-sold the Curb Stomp during the match. The Fiend locked in a Mandible Claw and suddenly the lights went out, followed by The Fiend's maniacal laughter on the speakers. Soon after the lights came back, Rollins was seen leaving the ring with a worried look on his face. It's being reported by many that the match ended in favor of Rollins, as a result of a DQ. These two men will face off inside Hell in a Cell at the namesake PPV on October 6th.

Here are two tweets that feature photos from the match.

