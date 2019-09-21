WWE News: Daniel Bryan works as babyface at live event [WATCH]

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 94 // 21 Sep 2019, 09:03 IST

Daniel Bryan

After Luke Harper's attack on Roman Reigns at WWE Clash of Champions, the rumor mill was suggesting that The Big Dog would be teaming up with Daniel Bryan to take on the newly reformed Bludgeon Brothers at Hell in a Cell. It seems like WWE is working towards the same as Bryan worked as a babyface at a recent WWE live event at Manila, Philippines.

Bryan's heel run

Last year, Bryan turned heel in a WWE title match against AJ Styles on SmackDown Live, resulting in him winning the belt. He later aligned with a returning Rowan and the duo soon became the biggest heels on the blue brand. Bryan defended his WWE title against Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35 in a losing effort. Recently, Rowan attacked both Bryan and Reigns on an episode of SmackDown Live, and declared that he was behind the attacks on Reigns.

Reigns and Rowan fought at Clash of Champions, which ended with interference from Luke Harper and a big win for Rowan. Dave Meltzer later reported that WWE was planning for a tag team match at Hell in a Cell, pitting Reigns and Bryan against Rowan and Harper.

Bryan vs Kofi in Manila

Tonight, Bryan came out to a huge babyface reaction in a WWE title match against Kofi Kingston at a WWE live event from Manila, Philippines. Bryan shook Kingston's hands and raised the WWE Champion's hand after the match was done and dusted with. Although Bryan worked as a babyface, he didn't do the "Yes" chants. You can watch the entire match in the video below, which was shot by a fan in attendance. Notice Bryan's babyface mannerisms at the beginning and the end of the match, which suggest that a babyface turn on the blue brand could be on the horizon for him.

