WWE News: Hulk Hogan wants to return for big WrestleMania rematch

09 Oct 2019, 08:51 IST

Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently sat down with The Los Angeles Week and stated that he has had talks with Vince McMahon regarding a return to the ring for one last match. Hogan added that he would want his final match to be against Vince himself, in their rematch from WrestleMania 19.

Hogan's legendary career

Hogan is considered by many to be possibly the greatest Superstar to ever have stepped foot inside the squared circle. He was the biggest star in the industry in the 80s, and revived his career as the top heel in the business during the 90s, in WCW.

Hogan's popularity was still at its peak when he returned to WWE in 2002, as a part of the nWo. He was heavily cheered by the Canadian fans in his WrestleMania 18 encounter against The Rock, despite the latter being a babyface.

This resulted in WWE giving him another run with the WWE title, and in him beating Triple H at Backlash 2002 for the Championship. Hogan wrestled Vince McMahon himself at WrestleMania 19, in what was billed as a match "20 years in the making".

A potential return?

While talking about a potential return, Hogan said that he has been in talks with McMahon regarding the same, and would love to have one last match at WrestleMania 36. When asked about who he would want to face if he did make a return, Hogan revealed that he wants to have a rematch from WrestleMania 19, against Vince McMahon.

I'd love for it to be against Vince. I had such a great time with him in the ring at WrestleMania 19. I had no idea what to expect from him, but he's a great bad guy. His timing is great. I loved wrestling him, but everything he does hurts. When you're in the ring with someone and they're hurting you, you kind of pinch them on the wrist, and the whole match I was doing that to Vince.

