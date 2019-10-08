WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon sends an email to employees following SmackDown

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 82 // 08 Oct 2019, 09:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is seemingly very pleased with SmackDown Live's debut episode on FOX. He reportedly sent an email to everyone in the company, to thank them for the show's success, as per PWInsider.

SmackDown Live's big debut on FOX

On October 4, SmackDown Live made its big debut on FOX. Brock Lesnar, one of the biggest Superstars in WWE, had earlier challenged Kofi Kingston for the WWE title.

Roman Reigns was already a part of the blue show after the 2019 Superstar Shakeup was done and dusted with. On the show, The Rock made his long-anticipated return to WWE, and shared the ring with WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and Baron Corbin.

The main event of the night saw Lesnar squashing Kofi in mere seconds to become the WWE Champion. The celebration didn't last long though, as former UFC World Champion Cain Velasquez made his WWE debut and attacked Lesnar to end the show.

Also read: 5 WWE Superstar kids who are currently training for a pro wrestling career

Vince thanks his employees

The debut episode of SmackDown drew 3,869 million viewers, which was up from the previous week's 2.099! The email that Vince McMahon sent to his employees highlighted that the most-watched segment from the night was the opener featuring The Rock, Becky Lynch, and Baron Corbin.

The segment reportedly garnered a whopping 4 million viewers. The WWE Chairman thanked everyone for the combined effort towards SmackDown Live's successful FOX debut.

The upcoming SmackDown Live episode will be another special edition, featuring the WWE Draft. Months after the 2019 Superstar Shakeup, WWE is shaking up things again and it seems like we are all set to get separate rosters for the foreseeable future, with the Wild Card Rule becoming a thing of the past.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!