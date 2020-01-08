WWE News- Paige reacts to Brock Lesnar entering the Royal Rumble match

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

Paige shared her thoughts on Lesnar entering the Rumble, on the latest edition of WWE Backstage

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was revealed as the #1 entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble match. The big announcement has led to tons of speculation on what could happen if Lesnar ends up winning the free-for-all, while still carrying the WWE title. On tonight's WWE Backstage, Paige shared her views on Lesnar entering the Rumble.

Paige feels that Lesnar's presence in the match could make it 'predictable'. On the other hand, former World Champion Christian stated that he's on the fence about Lesnar being in the Rumble. Christian added that the purpose of the Royal Rumble match is to get someone to win it and head towards WrestleMania to face the Champion.

Christian says he's on the fence about Brock Lesnar entering the Royal Rumble. Felt like the purpose of the match was to get someone on the Road to WrestleMania and face the champion.



Paige felt like it could make the match "predictable."#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/tYdtC5E6oG — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 8, 2020

Also read: WWE News: CM Punk reveals his opinion on a match with Stone Cold Steve Austin in Saudi Arabia

According to recent reports, Lesnar's entry in the Rumble is a way to set up his match at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa. With Lesnar being a part of the match, there's a long string of directions WWE could head to, as we approach The Show of Shows.

Do you agree with Paige? Sound off in the comment section!