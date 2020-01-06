WWE News: CM Punk reveals his opinion on a match with Stone Cold Steve Austin in Saudi Arabia

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

Punk and Austin

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk has been making waves ever since his arrival on the show back in November. Punk's return raised the hopes of many who were clamoring for him to return to the squared circle, but he hasn't given any indication that he'll hit the ring anytime soon.

CM Punk vs Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of those dream matches that fans never got to witness. Recently, Punk made his thoughts known on the idea of wrestling The Rattlesnake at a Saudi Arabia show. A fan posted a tweet asking for opinions on whether people want to see Punk vs Austin at a Saudi event in 2020. The fan asked users to retweet if they want to see the match, and like the tweet if they aren't interested in seeing these two lock horns inside the ring.

Also read: WWE News: Kevin Owens reveals advice Stone Cold gave him 15 years ago

The tweet got a 'LIKE' from Punk himself, indicating that he isn't interested in the match. Check out the tweet below:

Saudi Arabia @WWE 2020@steveaustinBSR vs @CMPunk



Retweet if you wanna see that



Like if you would rather not — Chris (@freeway_chris) January 6, 2020

Punk lets the fan know what he thinks of a match against Austin in Saudi Arabia

Austin vs Punk with both in their primes would have been a WrestleMania main event worthy battle. Over the years, fans and wrestling experts have drawn comparisons between the two on various occasions. A match was teased between the two a few years ago, during the promotion of WWE '13, but nothing came of it.