WWE News: Kevin Owens reveals advice Stone Cold gave him 15 years ago

On the latest edition of Booker T's Reality Of Wrestling, the WWE Hall of Famer had a chat with RAW Superstar Kevin Owens. While opening up on where he picked up his promo skills, Owens recalled a short chat he had with WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin at an airport in Dallas, Texas, way back in 2005.

Owens stated that he and Sami Zayn were waiting for a connecting flight, when the duo bumped into Austin, and Owens asked him for advice.

"I can't tell you where I picked it up but in 2005 I met Stone Cold Steve Austin at an airport in Dallas… I'm like, 'Hey, before you go. Do you have one piece of advice for us?' He looked at us and said, 'Just run your mouth. Whatever you do, don't stop running your mouth.'

"Man, that really hit home with me as I was already a guy who talked smack during matches. But from that point on, I went into overdrive and it's become a big part of my persona. That's something people look forward to and I don't know why, but I can't seem to shut up. But obviously, that is something people like to see from me."

Owens is widely regarded by fans as one of the best trash talkers of the current crop of Superstars. His pipebomb targeting Shane McMahon back in 2019 was met with an incredibly positive response from the WWE Universe. Although it wouldn't be fair comparing him to The Rattlesnake, Owens has managed to hold his own on the mic ever since he came up to the main roster back in 2015.