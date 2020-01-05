WWE News: King Corbin reveals what made him cut off his hair

Corbin: Before and after his hair cut

WWE Superstar King Corbin was a guest on the latest edition of Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg. The 2019 King of the Ring winner opened up on a variety of topics, and went into detail on what made him cut off his hair.

According to Corbin, maintaining long hair was a nightmare for him. He had to buy all kinds of hair conditioners to keep his hair wet. Corbin added that long hair attracts tons of attention from people in public, leading to questions on whether he was a pro-wrestler, and he wasn't too keen on having those conversations with them.

It was that time [for it to go]. And also, it's a nightmare having the long hair because, first of all, you are pouring like 40 gallons of conditioner in there all the time when you are wrestling, otherwise, you are going to choke and die on it. It's funny because you have to learn the ways of how to deal with your hair, so I got leave-in conditioner the first time and it dried out immediately. So I said, 'Okay, that didn't work.' So you're out there buying all these kinds of conditioners just to try and keep your hair wet.

"Gorilla position floor is like a death trap in that vicinity because there is lotion and conditioner all over the floors, so if you have to run into gorilla late, with those last few steps you have to be careful. It's a dead giveaway when you are out in public and have long hair. [People] immediately gravitate towards you and ask if you are a pro wrestler. So, those are the kinds of conversations that I don't want to have.

Back in 2018, Corbin was appointed the Constable of Monday Night RAW, and debuted a new look soon after, which included a shaved head. Last year in August, Corbin competed in the 2019 King of the Ring tournament.

He defeated Chad Gable in the finals of the tournament, and soon changed his name from Baron Corbin to King Corbin. Corbin is currently engaged in a feud with Roman Reigns on SmackDown Live.