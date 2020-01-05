WWE News: The Revival wants to wrestle top NJPW Tag Team

Night 1 of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 saw Juice Robinson and David Finlay (FinJuice) defeat Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (The Guerrillas of Destiny) to become the new IWGP Tag Team Champions. WWE Producer Fit Finlay posted a tweet soon after, congratulating the duo for their Championship victory. Scott Dawson of The Revival noticed the tweet and responded by saying that he and Dash Wilder will fight the new Champions.

Finlay replied to the tweet, stating that The Revival is his second favorite tag team. The exchange continued as Dawson joked that the winner of the match would get to be Finlay's real son. Check out the entire exchange below:

We’ll fight them. — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 5, 2020

Winner becomes your REAL son!! https://t.co/7vOIoKT846 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 5, 2020

The Revival are currently a part of the SmackDown Live brand. The duo lost their Tag Team Championship belts to The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) on the November 8 SmackDown taping.

A Tag Team Ladder Match was contested between the two teams at the WWE TLC PPV, with The New Day's gold on the line. Wilder and Dawson failed to capture the Championships from Kingston and Big E in this bout. The tandem then set their sights on the Hall of Fame tag team of Booker T and Stevie Ray, Harlem Heat, and a match was teased between the two teams in the near future.