WWE News: CM Punk shares original WrestleMania 30 match card

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk recently posted a bunch of stories on his official Instagram handle, stating that he was doing some spring cleaning. One of the stories featured the original match card for WrestleMania 30.

Fans might remember that Punk left WWE immediately after his appearance at the Royal Rumble 2014 PPV, due to creative differences with Vince McMahon and Triple H. As seen below in the picture, Punk was scheduled to face Triple H at the 30th edition of The Show of Shows.

The WrestleMania 30 match card Punk posted in his Instagram story

Punk had discussed this match card way back in 2014, while talking about his exit on Colt Cabana's podcast. The original plans for a white-hot Daniel Bryan at the time were for him to face Sheamus at WrestleMania 30. Punk's exit drastically changed the creative direction heading into WrestleMania, and Bryan ended up defeating Batista and Randy Orton to win the WWE World Heavyweight title in the main event.

Bryan's victory at WrestleMania 30 was one of the biggest moments in Pro-wrestling history, and the culmination of a lengthy storyline which saw the WWE fans get behind him like never before. One wonders where would Bryan be today if it hadn't been for Punk's exit.