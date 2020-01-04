WWE News: 2-time World Champion announced for Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Former World Champion and WWE legend Kane is all set to appear on the upcoming edition of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, as per a tweet by the official handle of the WWE Network. The episode will drop on Saturday, January 12 on the WWE Network, after the WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool II" show goes off the air.

Following his debut at the Badd Blood 1997 PPV, Kane remained a mainstay in WWE for years, and carved a Hall of Fame career for himself in the process. A two-time World Champion, Kane was involved in some of the biggest storylines WWE produced during his time as an active Superstar.

Back in May 2016, Kane revealed that he was "seriously considering" a run for the mayoral seat of Knox County, Tennessee. In May 2018, he won the seat by 17 votes.

Despite having this major responsibility on his shoulders, Kane made it a point to make sporadic appearances for WWE, and was recently seen on the September 16, 2019 edition of Monday Night RAW, where he saved Seth Rollins from The O.C. and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Saving the day didn't fare well for him though, as Kane was attacked by The Fiend immediately after.