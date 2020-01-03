WWE News: RAW Superstar asks Chris Jericho to send a gift for his wife

Chris Jericho

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently shared an amusing post on his official Instagram handle. The Scottish Psychopath posted a picture with his wife and wrote a lengthy caption crediting legendary actor Sir Anthony Hopkins for inspiring him. McIntyre added a short birthday wish directed towards his wife to cap off the post.

All Elite Wrestling World Champion Chris Jericho chimed in and it seems like Le Champion was impressed with McIntyre's wit and humor. McIntyre posted a response soon after, making a request to Jericho. He stated that since he forgot to get a gift for his wife, he would appreciate Jericho sending him "a little bit of the bubbly". Check out the post below, plus the exchange between Jericho and McIntyre:

McIntyre's response to Jericho

Jericho is having the time of his life as the top star in AEW presently. Soon after his World title victory last year, he cut a backstage promo, where he uttered the now-famous phrase and it went viral almost immediately. Jericho's Twitter blew up with memes on his catchphrase, and he soon launched the "Little Bit Of The Bubbly" wine. Now, it remains to be seen whether Jericho sends over a bottle McIntyre's way.