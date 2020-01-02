WWE News: Lana insults Rusev for hitting on Hollywood actress

Lana and Rusev

American actress Sharon Stone recently put up a tweet, stating that she made an account on the dating site Bumble, and the same was removed because several users reported it as being fake. The tweet garnered a response from WWE Superstar Rusev of all people, who replied to Stone with a 'Hi'. Fans might remember that Rusev looked in an incredibly good mood during the Christmas special edition of Monday Night RAW a while ago, and seemed to be enjoying being single again.

Rusev's tweet didn't sit well with Lana though, as she posted a response and dubbed Rusev's tweet as being creepier than the fact that he ruined her wedding. Lana then finished off her tweet by calling Rusev selfish. Check out the exchange below:

This is creepier than you popping through my cake and ruining my wedding. Selfish. Selfish. Selfish — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 1, 2020

Lana and Rusev have been at odds ever since the former aligned with Bobby Lashley months ago. The final RAW of 2019 saw Liv Morgan interrupting Lashley and Lana's wedding, followed by Rusev coming out of the cake and puttting down Lashley.

The segment, although highly controversial, has been the talk of the town lately and is bagging huge numbers on WWE's social media handles. Rumor has it that angle will run until WrestleMania 36.