WWE News: Ric Flair reacts to Andrade and Charlotte's engagement

The Flairs with Andrade

As reported earlier, Andrade and Charlotte Flair are engaged to be married, and the couple broke the news via their Twitter handles recently. Andrade posted a tweet stating that Charlotte said 'yes' to his proposal. Minutes later, Charlotte posted a picture of the couple, confirming Andrade's tweet.

Charlotte's father, the legendary Ric Flair, took to Twitter soon after and posted a heartfelt message directed towards Andrade and Charlotte. Check it out below:

Congratulations To My Beautiful Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE And An Awesome Young Man @AndradeCienWWE On Their Engagement! So Happy, So Proud! What A Way To Start 2020! pic.twitter.com/W6wt1TdBbc — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 1, 2020

Andrade and Charlotte have been dating for a while now, and the couple haven't exactly kept the relationship a secret. Ric Flair seems to be in awe of Andrade, and has nothing but praise for his soon-to-be son-in-law. In a recent interview, The Nature Boy shared his thoughts on Andrade.

"He has the same vision of her that she has for herself. What Andrade brings is the ability to do anything Rey Mysterio can do except he’s 50 pounds heavier. He’s a phenomenal athlete with a phenomenal look – even with the cut in his eyebrow – I tell him all the time to tell people you got in a knife fight."

Sportskeeda wishes the very best to Andrade and Charlotte for a bright future!